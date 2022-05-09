Elderly woman dies in Ashtabula house fire
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — An elderly woman has died after an Ashtabula home caught fire over the weekend.
Ashtabula firefighters responded to a call around 2 p.m. on Sunday for a fire at the home at 3011 West 13th Street.
They arrived to heavy smoke coming from the second floor and a report of a person trapped inside.
Officials say family members and neighbors tried to go into the house to rescue her but the smoke and heat were too much for them to get inside.
Firefighters found the woman on the first floor and she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a statement from Ashtabula Fire Department.
It is unclear if there was a working smoke detector in the house.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
The home is a total loss, according to the fire department.
Ashtabula Township and Saybrook Township Fire provided mutual aid.
