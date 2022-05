Vampires never age, and they also never get old. At least that's what Netflix is hoping with its latest series, First Kill. Based on a short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab, First Kill will introduce viewers to a new YA love story with a familiar theme: vampires versus vampire hunters. The series' description reads: "When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for."

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO