Dayton, OH

Victim ID’d after duplex fire in Dayton

By Schalischa Petit-De, Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a fire in Dayton Monday.

The victim was 64-year-old Jerry Evans.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the fire at a duplex on Seminary Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and heavy flames coming from the home. There were reports of people trapped, according to fire crews.

The home was heavily damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The cause and manner of death have not been determined. This case is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
    (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)
