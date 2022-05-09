ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira woman indicted for grand larceny, identity theft

By Carl Aldinger
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been accused of stealing someone’s identity for over a year to steal thousands of dollars in unemployment from the State Labor Department, according to court documents.

Nicole Aloi, 38, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on April 28 in connection to the theft. The indictment said that Aloi allegedly used the personal identifying information of another person from March 16, 2020 through April 18, 2021.

Tuscarora woman pleads guilty to boyfriend’s manslaughter; to be sentenced up to 4 years

As a result of the identity theft, Aloi allegedly received more than $3,000 from the New York State Department of Labor in the form of unemployment benefits. Aloi was indicted on one count of 3rd-degree Grand Larceny and one count of 1st-degree Identity Theft.

Aloi was previously arrested twice this year for two separate incidents. On April 20, 2022, Aloi was arrested for allegedly disseminating a lewd image of another person via electronic media. In March, she was charged with choking and harassing another person during a domestic dispute in Southport, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

