Microsoft beefs up cybersecurity after surge in threats

May 9 (UPI) -- Microsoft said Monday that it will beef up security following a surge in cybercrime over the last year and shortage in talent.

Security under a new service category called Microsoft Security Experts, which "combines expert-trained technology with human-led services," will be expanded, Corporate Vice President Vasu Jakkal of Microsoft's Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management announced in a blog post on Monday.

The increased security measure follows cybercrime growing "at can alarming rate" in the past year, and a "cybersecurity talent shortage," according to the post.

Microsoft has also designed three other new security products, including Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting, Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR and Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise, Jakkal said.

The Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting service will include experts that will flag security threats, the blog shows.

Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR will use "automation and human expertise," to respond to security threats alongside the customer's team.

Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise includes more comprehensive services for large enterprises.

Cybercrime is expected to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, she noted, up from $6 trillion in 2021, and $3 trillion a decade ago, citing a 2021 report from Cybercrime Magazine.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said earlier this year security generates $15 billion a year in revenue, up from $10 billion a year earlier.

Jakkal told CNBC that a big chunk of the company's added spending is on people.

"We're just expanding the scale because of the demands we are seeing," she said.