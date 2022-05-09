ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Microsoft beefs up cybersecurity after surge in threats

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkgSr_0fY9Jcr100

May 9 (UPI) -- Microsoft said Monday that it will beef up security following a surge in cybercrime over the last year and shortage in talent.

Security under a new service category called Microsoft Security Experts, which "combines expert-trained technology with human-led services," will be expanded, Corporate Vice President Vasu Jakkal of Microsoft's Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management announced in a blog post on Monday.

The increased security measure follows cybercrime growing "at can alarming rate" in the past year, and a "cybersecurity talent shortage," according to the post.

Microsoft has also designed three other new security products, including Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting, Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR and Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise, Jakkal said.

The Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting service will include experts that will flag security threats, the blog shows.

Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR will use "automation and human expertise," to respond to security threats alongside the customer's team.

Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise includes more comprehensive services for large enterprises.

Cybercrime is expected to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, she noted, up from $6 trillion in 2021, and $3 trillion a decade ago, citing a 2021 report from Cybercrime Magazine.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said earlier this year security generates $15 billion a year in revenue, up from $10 billion a year earlier.

Jakkal told CNBC that a big chunk of the company's added spending is on people.

"We're just expanding the scale because of the demands we are seeing," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China forcing gov’t agencies and companies to stop using foreign-built computers

The Chinese government has reportedly ordered its central government agencies and state-backed corporations to stop using foreign-branded personal computers and to instead adopt domestic options within two years. Sources familiar with the Chinese government’s plans told Bloomberg on Friday that the order would require an estimated 50 million replacement PCs...
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Meta Is Reportedly Scrapping Several Reality Labs Projects

Facebook-owner Meta is reportedly cutting several projects from its Reality Labs division, which houses the company’s hardware and metaverse initiatives, according to Reuters. It is currently unknown which projects will be scrapped, though Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth reportedly told Reality Lab staffers that various efforts will be “postponed,” as...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
TheWrap

Apple Dethroned as World’s Most Valuable Company

Apple on Wednesday was dethroned as the world’s most valuable company by Saudi Arabian oil giant Saudi Aramco. Aramco traded close to its record level and snuck just under $2.43 trillion on Wednesday, surpassing Apple for the first time since 2020. Apple’s market valuation sat at $2.37 trillion, after falling some 5.2% closing at $146.50 a share on Wednesday. The tech giant previously saw a 52-week high share price of $182.94, according to Yahoo! Finance.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beefs#Computer Security#Management#Xdr#Cybercrime Magazine
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Everything Bust’ Is Coming, Says Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Will Far Outperform US Dollar

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes the US may be spiraling toward another crash and a great depression. According to Kiyosaki, the world’s mounting debts and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine could jumpstart a major economic downturn. “EVERYTHING BUBBLE turning into EVERYTHING BUST. Could this...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Warns of Economic Disaster, Says Hard Not To Be Crypto Bull Currently

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones is warning of a steep financial test in advance of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate hike meeting on Wednesday. In a new interview with CNBC, Jones says the US economy is facing its biggest test since the 1970s and compares the challenges facing the Fed to an ocean-faring ship encountering cross-currents in open waters.
STOCKS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
354K+
Followers
56K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy