BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Barton Village residents will be paying more to turn on the lights after rejecting a plan on Tuesday to sell their local electric company. The vote was 100-48. Barton Board of Trustees members tell WCAX News the utility has been too much to manage, citing financial problems and staffing shortages. Board chair Nate Sicard says the Vermont Electric Cooperative has been doing the utility work for the past three years.

BARTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO