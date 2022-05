Fresno County Sheriff candidate John Zanoni received a major endorsement from the Fresno County district attorney. Lisa Smittcamp officially endorsed Zanoni on Wednesday. “I have worked with John for many years, and have always been impressed by his dedication to public safety and his willingness to be collaborative. He cares about victims and this community, and I am looking forward to working with him in the future,” Smittcamp said.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO