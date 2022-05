BRATTLEBORO – Bob Davis has been promoted to Vice President at Brattleboro Savings & Loan. Bob started his career at BS&L as a student at Brattleboro Union High School, working in a branch before he had even graduated. For the past 10 years, he has been working in the commercial banking department balancing numerous responsibilities including business development, portfolio management, and credit analyses for the bank’s larger customer relationships. His new role as VP will be a continuation and deepening of his work in the commercial banking department as well as taking a greater role as part of the bank’s leadership team.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO