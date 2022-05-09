ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Irvin Attacks Pritzker Over LaSalle Deaths, Discusses Abortion Stance

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican candidate for governor Richard Irvin says Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker is to blame for the deaths of 36 veterans in a COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home in 2020....

www.wmay.com

wmay.com

GOP Governor Candidates Split Over Competing Chicago Debates

It’s still unclear if all six Republican candidates for Illinois governor will all appear together in a formal debate before the June primary. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has so far declined to participate in debates with the other five contenders on the GOP ballot. Now two Chicago TV stations have set up competing debates on the same night, May 24th. Irvin has agreed to appear at one of those events, along with fellow candidates Paul Schimpf and Max Solomon. But the other three… Darren Bailey, Gary Rabine, and Jesse Sullivan, are committed to the other debate that same night.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

DCFS Director Held In Contempt For Tenth Time

The director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been held in contempt of court again, the 10th such citation for Marc Smith since the first of the year. A Cook County judge has repeatedly cited Smith because of DCFS failures to find suitable housing for children...
COOK COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

New law goes after people involved in organized retail crimes

(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill aimed at cracking down on smash-and-grab burglaries, but Republican lawmakers say more needs to be done in fighting crime. The governor signed the Inform Act into law, which enforces the new crime of organized retail theft. National attention...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker Vows To Protect Reproductive Rights, Calls On Congress To Do Same

Governor JB Pritzker says as long as he is governor and the state has a pro-choice legislature, Illinois will continue to protect women’s reproductive rights. But Pritzker says it’s important for women to vote if they want to have control over their own bodies and choices. Pritzker held a news conference Wednesday at a Planned Parenthood clinic in the Metro East. He called on Congress to pass federal legislation preserving a woman’s right to an abortion… even if the Senate has to change its filibuster rules to pass it.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Irvin, Bailey At Top Of Latest GOP Primary Poll

A new poll suggests the Republican primary for Illinois governor may be turning into a two-person race. The survey of likely GOP primary voters by WGN-TV, The Hill, and Emerson College shows Richard Irvin leading the six-candidate field with 24-percent of the vote. But State Senator Darren Bailey is a close second at just under 20-percent. The other four contenders are in single digits, with 37-percent still undecided. The poll also finds 57-percent of Republicans would be more likely to vote for a candidate that got the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, an endorsement that Bailey says he’s hoping to receive in the weeks ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Public Radio

The Rundown: A big problem in Illinois if Roe is overturned

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Hey there! It’s Thursday, and I had no idea Lady Gaga did the song for the new Top Gun movie. And my idiot brain immediately thought, “Can fighter pilots listen to music in the air? Do they come with aux cords?” This heat wave is taking a toll. Here’s what you need to know today.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

COVID Cases Keep Climbing In Sangamon County; Hospitalizations, Deaths Do Not

COVID cases continue to climb in Sangamon County… but so far, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus have not followed suit. Sangamon is now one of 23 Illinois counties at a “medium” rate of community transmission. There were 616 new confimed cases of the virus here in the past week, up from 426 a week earlier… and those numbers don’t include people who used a home test only.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Audit of Illinois DCFS finds multiple failures

(The Center Square) – A newly released audit of Illinois’ troubled child welfare agency shows it has failed to provide adequate medical care for children and has not properly tracked possible neglect cases. The Illinois Auditor General’s review of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Thousands Would Shift Into New Wards Under Proposed Springfield Remap

Between 20 and 30-percent of Springfield residents could find themselves moved into new wards under the draft maps presented to the City Council this week. New ward maps are required every ten years to adjust for changing Census data, and six of the city’s ten wards lost population in the most recent Census. The new maps were drawn not only to account for those population shifts, but also to meet requirements set by the City Council… including not splitting precincts between two wards and keeping incumbent aldermen in their existing ward. As a result, nearly 22,000 city residents would change wards under Draft 1 of the new maps… and 33,000 would move under Draft 2. Aldermen can still request changes to the map before a final vote.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Bailey Gets Big Campaign Cash Infusion

More big money is being injected into the race for Illinois governor. Republican candidate Darren Bailey is getting another sizable donation from wealthy businessman Richard Uihlein. Uihlein donated $2.5 million to Bailey’s campaign this week, on top of an earlier $1 million donation. The money will help Bailey as...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Audit Catalogues Failures At DCFS

A new state audit outlines multiple failures by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to follow best practices or to comply with legal requirements in its oversight of at-risk children. For example, state law requires DCFS to conduct a home safety checklist before a child is returned to...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Ordinance Would Double Taxicab Meter Rates In Springfield

If you take a taxicab in the city of Springfield, you could soon be paying a lot more for the trip. Ward 10 Alderman Ralph Hanauer and Mayor Jim Langfelder are co-sponsoring an ordinance to raise meter rates, which are set and regulated by the city. The ordinance would double the current basic rates, sending the cost of the first one-tenth of a mile from $2.20 to $4.40, and each additional tenth of a mile would climb from 15 to 30 cents.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Illinois tax relief better than nothing

State Rep. Amy Elik was offically sworn in on Jan. 13 (File photo) The Spring Legislative session ended in the early morning hours of Saturday April 9th. We worked through the night and adjourned at around 6 a.m. after a fiery debate on the fiscal year 2023 budget, which did pass along party lines (I voted no).
ILLINOIS STATE

Community Policy