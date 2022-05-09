Irvin Attacks Pritzker Over LaSalle Deaths, Discusses Abortion Stance

Between 20 and 30-percent of Springfield residents could find themselves moved into new wards under the draft maps presented to the City Council this week. New ward maps are required every ten years to adjust for changing Census data, and six of the city’s ten wards lost population in the most recent Census. The new maps were drawn not only to account for those population shifts, but also to meet requirements set by the City Council… including not splitting precincts between two wards and keeping incumbent aldermen in their existing ward. As a result, nearly 22,000 city residents would change wards under Draft 1 of the new maps… and 33,000 would move under Draft 2. Aldermen can still request changes to the map before a final vote.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO