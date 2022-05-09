Owensboro Police detain student with airsoft gun on school bus

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) say officers detained a student Monday morning after they received word of a minor in possession of a firearm. According to a police report, the student was waiting at a bus stop around 7:03 a.m.

Police say they pulled over a Daviess County Public School bus in the area of Ottawa Drive and found the student matching the description. OPD tells us they detained the minor and found an airsoft handgun on them.

Because the student is enrolled at a Daviess County Public School, officials with the school district’s police department were contacted and are currently investigating, police say.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484 .

