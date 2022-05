Not just one, but two new zebras joined the menagerie at the Cape May County Zoo this month. Lydia gave birth to one foal on April 16th, and Gretta gave birth to another on May 7th. Our stallion, Ziggy, fathered both foals and they are both girls! Since Lydia is a first time mom, she is in a quiet paddock off exhibit, but you can spot Gretta and her foal in the big yard!

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO