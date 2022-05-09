Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying Preble County burglary suspects

Quinn Road Burglary Suspects (Preble County Sheriff's Office)

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people involved in a burglary.

The burglary was reported around 1:45 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Quinn Road on Sunday.

Surveillance photos from the residence showed a man and woman outside of the residence. The woman was also seen with a gold minivan with a trailer attached.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (937)-456-6262. Anonymous tips can be left online, by emailing crimestoppers@preblecountysheriff.org or by calling (937)-683-8047.

