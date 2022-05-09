ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old boy dies days after being shot in west Houston, police say

 2 days ago
A 14-year-old boy has died days after a shooting in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Friday at about 8 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street.

Axel Turcios was in the parking lot of an apartment complex when he was approached by two Hispanic men, police said.

HPD detectives said one or both suspects fired shots and struck Turcios.

HPD believes the suspects then stole from Turcios.

The suspects drove off in a dark Chrysler PT Cruiser and traveled northbound on Tanglewilde Street, police said.

Paramedics took Turcios to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors pronounced him dead on Saturday, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 5

oldschool94
2d ago

wow! So, sad. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 fir his parents. if I'm not mistaken. I think this is the one they tried to rib him if his "shoes". From the original post it didn't seem like it was this serious. bullets do travel & hit vial organs. Just sad. 😮‍💨😮‍💨

Reply(3)
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
