Handspring Launches with $6.2M to Solve Mental Health Access for Kids

The prevalence of mental and behavioral health conditions has been on the rise in recent decades, further aggravated by the pandemic in the last two years. Social isolation, grief from the loss of loved ones, fear of contracting the virus, and financial worries were all major stress factors that increasingly affected the mental wellbeing of the population, and the resulting statistics are startling: the average share of adults with symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorders jumped from 1 in 10 pre-pandemic levels to 4 in 10 in early 2021. While the pandemic has certainly triggered a rise in mental and behavioral health conditions, it has also illuminated a rising crisis that has been perpetually stigmatized and buried for decades, bringing it to the forefront of conversation, along with a wave of new innovations aiming to alleviate the crisis.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO