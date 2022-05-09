ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handspring Launches with $6.2M to Solve Mental Health Access for Kids

By Jasmine Pennic
 4 days ago
Handspring , a Newark, NJ-based startup building a vertically-integrated and omnichannel behavioral health center for children and families that includes both virtual care and modern clinics. Today, the company has announced its official launch in New Jersey to provide quality care to more families and children. Handspring has closed...

