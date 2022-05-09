ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County COVID update for May 6-9

By Jay Petrequin
 4 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services sent out a COVID-19 case update spanning cases from Friday to Monday. The update reported 343 new coronavirus cases over four days. That number consists of 100 cases on Friday, 84 on Saturday, 83 on Sunday and 76 on Monday. 118 of those cases were the result of at-home test kits.

As of Monday, there were 11 Warren County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection. That number is up by four from last Thursday. The county has seen 415 new cases over the last five days, and the 7-day positive test result rate has increased to 11.1%.

The state-run COVID-19 vaccine site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury will temporarily halt operation this week. It will remain closed until next Sunday, May 15, due to an ongoing sewer issue. Warren County Health Services continues to operate weekly vaccine clinics, including second booster doses for those eligible. The next clinic is set for Tuesday, May 10, from 1-3 p.m. at Warren County Human Services. The clinic is by appointment only.

The CDC currently ranks Warren County, and much of the Capital Region, at a “high” risk of community COVID-19 exposure. The region is seeing a believed subvariant of the Omicron virus variant.

COVID-19 test kits remain available across Warren County. Kits can be acquired at Warren County Municipal Center’s DMV and Human Services buildings, as well as Glens Falls City Hall and various town halls throughout the county. Face masks are being advised for use in indoor settings and public transportation.

