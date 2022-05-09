ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Mother's Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges - 4:00 p.m.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH |Storm damage clean up continues after confirmed tornado in Pulaski County. The...

Fox 19

Driver turns himself in following deadly March crash in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man turned himself in at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Thursday following his indictment on manslaughter and other charges in connection with a March crash. Two days before turning himself in, Michael Mead, 29, of Independence, was indicted on charges of manslaughter, assault,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WCPO

Police release name of fisherman who died in Pendleton County

FALMOUTH, Ky. — David Roller, 68, of Melbourne, drowned in Licking River Thursday in Pendleton County, the Falmouth Police Department said. Officials said the police department received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. noting a man who was seen fishing earlier in the day was no longer there. Two teenage boys found the man at a dam and attempted to perform CPR but their efforts were unsuccessful.
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Six people hurt in Boyle County crash

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Boyle County. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Forkland Rd., just east of the Forkland Community Center. The details of the crash are not known, but emergency officials tell us the six...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Owenton man accused of abusing seven-month old child

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 22-year old Owenton man was arrested Thursday after being accused of abusing a seven-month old child, according to Kentucky State Police. Investigators say the initial call was for a child choking in Owenton and that the baby may have been having a seizure. KSP...
OWENTON, KY
14news.com

KSP: Man facing rape charge after months-long investigation

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County deputies say they arrested a man after being indicted on a first-degree rape charge. Kentucky State Police say the investigation into Jesse Fuqua started last November. They tell us the alleged crimes happened last summer. Deputies say Fuqua was found in Morganfield Thursday.
UNION COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Woman arrested after nearly 20 dead dogs found inside home

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after a wellness check led to the discovery of nearly 20 dead dogs. After more than two decades on the job, Portsmouth City Health Department animal control officer Wendy Payton has seen her share of unpleasant scenes, but she says nothing compares with what she saw inside a home Thursday.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

WATCH | Surveillance camera captures shooting at Lexington home

Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (5/11/2022) Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (5/11/2022) WATCH | 5 people taken to hospital after Madison County chemical incident. Emergency officials at the scene told us swimming pool chemicals were being mixed inside a home, which caused some sort of reaction.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKRC

Man who drowned in Licking River identified

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WRKC) - The body of a man who reportedly drowned has been discovered in the Licking River. Officials say he drowned near the dam on the river in Falmouth. Two teenagers found the body while swimming around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. One tried to perform CPR while...
FALMOUTH, KY
14news.com

Car hits pole in Daviess Co. wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A driver had to be cut from their car after a wreck on Old Hartford Road in Daviess County. It happened Thursday afternoon near Newbolt Road. Officials say the car hit a power pole. That road was closed while Kenergy crews replaced it. Fire officials...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Anonymous Tip to KSP Leads to Arrest of Pike Co Man and Woman

The Kentucky State Police in Pikeville reported they arrested a man and woman on Tuesday after an anonymous tip was sent to their mobile app. The tip said 43 year-old Randall Mullins of Virgie, was allegedly selling drugs at his home. Troopers would go to his residence and discovered more than 80 grams of meth and about $1,000 in small bills, along with various trafficking materials. Mullins and a woman in the home, identified as 56 year-old Michelle Werkheiser of Ashcamp, were both arrested charged with meth trafficking and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. They were lodged in the Pike Co Detention Center.
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Whitley County Man Sentenced To Life In Prison

A man out of Whitley County was sentenced to life-in-prison on Wednesday. 62-year-old George Oscar Messer was convicted in federal court on two counts of kidnapping. Both of which are said to have taken place in January of this year. The kidnappings are said to have been motivated by an...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
LONDON, KY

