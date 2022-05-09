Mother's Day shooting leaves Southern Kentucky mom injured, son facing charges - 4:00 p.m.

The Kentucky State Police in Pikeville reported they arrested a man and woman on Tuesday after an anonymous tip was sent to their mobile app. The tip said 43 year-old Randall Mullins of Virgie, was allegedly selling drugs at his home. Troopers would go to his residence and discovered more than 80 grams of meth and about $1,000 in small bills, along with various trafficking materials. Mullins and a woman in the home, identified as 56 year-old Michelle Werkheiser of Ashcamp, were both arrested charged with meth trafficking and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. They were lodged in the Pike Co Detention Center.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO