Here are the stocks making notable moves after the bell. Affirm Holdings — Shares of the buy-now, pay-later lender spiked more than 20% after Affirm reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the first quarter. The company said it lost 19 cents per share, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of 51 cents per share. Revenue also came in better than estimates, and Affirm announced it was extending its partnership with Shopify.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO