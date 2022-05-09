Settlement revealed in Roderick Ireland Courthouse lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A settlement agreement has been reached in a lawsuit that was aimed at shutting the Roderick Ireland Courthouse down due to mold concerns.

The settlement agreement was sent to 22News from the office of Alekman DiTusa, LLC Tuesday morning which is listed below. A news conference was held at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the details of the settlement, what’s next for the courthouse, and the people who work there.

Under the settlement agreement, work is to begin in August to install a diffuser filter system to “filter out mold and fiberglass that might be in the HVAC system,” remediate mold in four locations, remove fiberglass from fan coil units, install HEPA air cleaners, examine water-damaged or mold-harboring carpets, conduct weekly indoor air sampling through December 31, 2022, implement plan to mold and fiberglass management, provide yearly education/training on mold, and best practices for mold cleanup.

The agreement continues with deep cleaning which includes but not limited to carpets, equipment in all facilities, replacing damaged ceiling tiles, and replacing floor drains that have failed.

The roof and windows will be inspected and make repairs if needed. Damaged sheetrock and trim located on the agreement to be replaced. The settlement coordinator will be notified if any mold growth greater than 10 square feet for emergency mediation.

Lastly, plumbing and sewage will be inspected and repaired if needed.

The class action lawsuit was brought forward by Alekman DiTusa in September claiming there were poor conditions that led to health problems in the Hampden County Superior Courthouse. They released a report in March that found cancer causing mold in the building. It also found significant amounts of mold in an office used by two judges who both died from ALS.



The Trial Court’s reports released in February said it would not relocate the building, but instead do extensive repairs. They released another report in April that found sources of mold were not impacting the air quality inside the building and mold concentrations have improved since an initial report from August of 2019.

A number of offices have left the courthouse or are in the process of leaving, including the Hampden County Registry of Deeds and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. In the meantime, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is no longer bringing inmates into the building.

22News will bring you updates throughout the day Tuesday both on air and online at WWLP.com.

