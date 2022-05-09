ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Roscosmos boss calls to hold Elon Musk 'accountable' for supporting Ukraine 'fascists'

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5KL3_0fY95nxB00

May 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has responded after Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's federal space agency Roscosmos, sent a message to Russian media accusing him of supporting "fascist forces" in Ukraine.

The accusation by Rogozin, shared to Twitter by Musk, comes after the chief executive of SpaceX sent user terminals for its Starlink satellite-internet system to Ukraine in February at the request of officials in the war-torn country.

Rogozin alleged that a captured Ukrainian commander told Russian forces that the Starlink terminals were delivered "by the Pentagon" to "militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion" and by Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol.

"Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment," Rogozin said. "And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult -- no matter how much you'll play the fool."

The U.S. Agency for International Development, an independent federal agency, said in a press release in April that it, not the Pentagon, was responsible for delivering the Starlink terminals.

"The word 'Nazi' doesn't mean what he seems to think it does," Musk said in his response to Rogozin.

He added in another tweet: "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

Musk's mother Maye shared her son's tweet and added: "That's not funny."

Russia has long suggested that the Azov Regiment, a volunteer paramilitary unit of the Ukrainian National Guard, has neo-Nazi ties.

In documents stemming from a 2018 court case unrelated to the war in Ukraine, an FBI agent also said the group was associated with neo-Nazi ideology and symbolism.

The Azov Regiment has fought back against such claims and said that the unit "was created precisely to fight Russian terrorism, which the Azov Regiment has been performing since 2014" after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

The unit has played a significant role in defending Mariupol during its monthslong siege since the start of the invasion in February.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Dmitry Rogozin
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Pentagon#Ukrainian Marines#Nazi#The Azov Regiment
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk has never been afraid to confront his opponents publicly. From his Silicon Valley peers like recently Bill Gates, the co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, to President Joe Biden, the richest man in the world fears no one. It's one of the qualities his more than 91.5 million Twitter followers admire.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
354K+
Followers
56K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy