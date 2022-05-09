ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 people escape Cranston house fire; 2 dogs rescued

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
 4 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A family’s home in Cranston may have to be torn down after the wind helped a fire spread Monday afternoon, according to Mayor Ken Hopkins.

The four people inside the Pontiac Avenue home all made it out safely, and firefighters were able to rescue two dogs who were hiding under a bed in upstairs.

The fire started outside the home and spread to the top floor before making its way inside, Hopkins said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but not before the home sustained significant damage.

The mayor said this was one of several fires in the city this year. The family will be staying with friends for the night, according to Hopkins, and the Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance.

