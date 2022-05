Glen Ridge, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of a driver and a passenger of a motor vehicle who were fatally injured in a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, May 10, after two Montclair police officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Bloomfield Avenue. The identities of the two decedents, both make, as well as a third injured individual are not being released at this time.

