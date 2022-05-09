Man’s best friend no longer allowed at Flora-Bama

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. ( WKRG ) – A popular destination on the Alabama/Florida state line has decided man’s best friend is no longer allowed. The Flora-Bama confirms they have changed their policy which used to allow for dogs at the Flora-Bama, Flora-Bama Yacht Club and the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill.

“Upon considering a tremendous amount of factors over a lengthy and difficult process, we have unfortunately decided to no longer allow dogs at the Flora-Bama, Flora-Bama Yacht Club, and Flora-Bama Ole River Grill moving forward,” a statement read.

The Flora-Bama says the decision was made with the intent of providing a safe, clean and positive atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

“We truly appreciate your business and will continue to do our absolute best to create an environment for our customers that translates into lasting and enjoyable memories. Please be patient with us during this transition, as this was a very tough, but necessary choice. We look forward to seeing everyone this season and will miss our K-9 pals,” the Flora-Bama statement added.

