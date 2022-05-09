ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Man’s best friend no longer allowed at Flora-Bama

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsnW6_0fY92pVc00

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. ( WKRG ) – A popular destination on the Alabama/Florida state line has decided man’s best friend is no longer allowed. The Flora-Bama confirms they have changed their policy which used to allow for dogs at the Flora-Bama, Flora-Bama Yacht Club and the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill.

“Upon considering a tremendous amount of factors over a lengthy and difficult process, we have unfortunately decided to no longer allow dogs at the Flora-Bama, Flora-Bama Yacht Club, and Flora-Bama Ole River Grill moving forward,” a statement read.

Mobile County DA’s Office welcomes new support dog

The Flora-Bama says the decision was made with the intent of providing a safe, clean and positive atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

“We truly appreciate your business and will continue to do our absolute best to create an environment for our customers that translates into lasting and enjoyable memories. Please be patient with us during this transition, as this was a very tough, but necessary choice. We look forward to seeing everyone this season and will miss our K-9 pals,” the Flora-Bama statement added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Hammerhead shark seen at Panama City beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The people of the Panhandle aren’t the only ones enjoying the calmer weather this week. Calmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico means you may see aquatic life a little better, especially from higher viewpoints. Kaytlin Culpepper spotted a hammerhead shark enjoying a morning swim (and probably breakfast) along the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

OWA sets opening date for ‘Tropic Falls’ indoor waterpark

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA Parks & Resort has announced the opening date for the new Tropic Falls indoor waterpark. The indoor waterpark is scheduled to open June 27 with tickets going on sale May 25. WKRG News 5 got our latest look inside the facility earlier this year when the park announced they were […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

You can win $1,000 from new guessing game in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — All eyes are on Destin for the big Lionfish tournament weekend from May 13 to May 15. More than 10,000 invasive lionfish were removed during the 2021 Emerald Coast Open, organizers are hoping for the same this year. To add pressure and fun to the three-day festival, a guessing game is […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile County, AL
Pets & Animals
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Florida State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Mobile County, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Perdido, AL
State
Alabama State
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Florida Government
dailyphew.com

Woman Seeks To Adopt A Dog From A Shelter And Finds The Dog She Lost 2 Years Ago

After more than two years apart and while hunting for a dog for her two children from a shelter, this mother from Pennsylvania, United States, had a lovely and highly emotional reunion with her lost dog. Aisha Nieves noticed a pit bull-Rottweiler hybrid on the Lehigh County Humane Society’s (LCHS) adoption website and recognized it was the same dog she had lost years before.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
InspireMore

“That Is Love.” Horse Gallops Over To Comfort Crying Little Girl.

If you’re lucky enough to be raised around horses, you know how blessed you are. Horses may be big, but they’re often gentle giants with unique personalities and surprising intelligence. Research shows that horses can recognize their owners and pick up on non-verbal cues humans don’t even know they’re sending. They can sense human emotions and moods and can communicate their wants and needs to both humans and other horses.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flora Bama#Dog#Perdido Key#Flora Bama Yacht Club#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Miami

New Study Reveals Dog Life Expectancy By Breed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered how long your dog might live, there’s a new study from Britain’s Royal Veterinary College which looks at their life expectancy. Vets found the average life expectancy in general is 11.2 years, but it varies dramatically between breeds. The study found Jack Russell Terriers live the longest, with an average life expectancy of 12.7 years. Border Collies were next on the list with 12.1 years followed by Springer Spaniels with 11.9 years. French Bulldog puppies/ (Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images) French bulldogs were at the bottom of the list.  On average, they live just four and...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog Discovers A Cooler With Someone Inside And Saves His Life

When Koda, a husky, went for her normal morning stroll, she had no idea she would save a life that day. During her stroll, the curious dog came into a cooler containing a very unique individual. Koda and her mother left at 5:45 a.m. on their customary walk, which took...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

This is what your dog’s sleeping position reveals about their mood

A healthy adult dog spends 12 to 14 hours of the day sleeping and puppies or senior dogs require even more. And if you ever witnessed your dog sleeping, you would realise they change their sleeping positions often. Our dogs adapt to different sleeping positions during their nap times and each of them means something different. Lynne Fisher, from dog training insurance provider Cliverton, spoke to The Mirror and decoded five different dog sleep positions. Here’s what they mean:
PETS
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
heavenofanimals.com

Vets Wanted To Euthanize Puppy Without Front Legs, But This Guy Stepped In

Meet Nubby, the doggie with no front legs. Vets thought he wouldn’t make it. “His siblings were pushing him out of the way. He would have perished,” Lou Robinson, Nubby’s foster mom, told The Dodo. “He came home with me.” Robinson is the founder of an animal rescue group called Warriors Educate About Rescue. She and her husband learnt about all the ways they could improve Nubby’s chances of survival.
PETS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy