ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin Claims He’s Ridding Ukraine Of Nazis. Ukraine’s Jewish Population Knows Better.

By Chris York
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pojaf_0fY8yGAR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTuSi_0fY8yGAR00 Russian military vehicles move in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) (Photo: Alexei Alexandrov via AP)

In a corner of the Choral Synagogue in the western Ukrainian town of Drohobych, there’s a stark display of pictures detailing the bloody and tragedy-strewn history of the area’s Jewish community. One is especially horrifying: a black-and-white image of the corpses of four Jewish children killed by Nazis during World War II.

“If you take a close look, there are parallels with right now,” said Leonid Golberg, a 66-year-old member of the local Jewish Board, pointing to the image. “Russia is now doing the same things in Ukraine.”

Golberg is a senior member of the small, 40-member Jewish community of Drohobych, a town nestled in the rolling hills of Ukraine that grow into the Carpathian Mountains just a few miles further west.

The town used to have a far larger Jewish population. More than 12,000 Jews — 40% of the town’s population — were killed in mass shootings, by starvation in the Nazi-established ghetto, or transported to the Bełżec extermination camp, just one small part of the systematic genocide of Jews during the Holocaust. In Drohobych, only 400 Jewish people survived the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DePO6_0fY8yGAR00 Leonid Golberg, member of the local Jewish Board in Drohobych, Ukraine. (Photo: Chris York)

The people of Drohobych know about Nazis. Which makes it all the more appalling that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed his invasion of Ukraine was meant to “de-Nazify” the country — a statement he reiterated on Monday.

On Monday, Putin delivered a speech at the annual Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square. During those remarks, Putin said a “clash with the neo-Nazis, the Banderites, backed by the United States and their junior partners, was inevitable.”

Putin also told Russians they were “fighting for the Motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of the Second World War, so that there is no place in the world for executioners, punishers and Nazis.”

The claims may gain traction in the increasingly insular Russia, where the flow of information and news is becoming more restricted by the day. But nowhere remembers the lessons of the Second World War better than the town of Drohobych, the history of which lays bare the hypocrisy and deceit of Putin’s claims.

Far from learning the “lessons of the Second World War,” Golberg says Russia is repeating history, only on a wider scale. And, in an attempt to justify it, Putin is invoking claims about Jews that “the whole civilized world said was a red line crossed.”

“In the same way that Nazis killed 6 million Jews during World War II, they are destroying Ukraine as a state,” Golberg said. “They already killed over 300 children , they’re killing thousands of civilians and have destroyed whole cities .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBg5g_0fY8yGAR00 Leonid Golberg gives a tour of the synagogue. (Photo: Chris York)

Golberg’s voice was raspy from a recent bout of COVID-19 and the half-hourly cigarette breaks he took as he showed HuffPost around the synagogue.

One of the photos on display is from 1939. It shows a Soviet officer shaking hands with a Nazi officer after the two sides met after their successful invasion and partition of Poland, a result of the secret pact Josef Stalin entered into with Adolf Hitler shortly before the outbreak of World War II.

A sign behind the two men reads “Drohobych,” pointing in the direction of the town just a few kilometers down the road from where they stand.

Ukraine’s geography blessed it with lands so fertile it’s known “ the breadbasket of Europe , ” but cursed it to repeatedly being at the mercy of larger and more powerful neighbors to both its east and west as they battled for power and influence in Europe.

Nazi Germany captured Drohobych in 1941 and decimated the town’s Jewish population.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sparked outrage by claiming Hitler had Jewish blood and that Jews were complicit in their own genocide, adding: “For a long time now, we’ve been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves.”

Despite Putin reportedly offering an apology for Lavrov’s remarks, Golberg remained incensed.

“Lavrov said what he said because it’s actually them that are the thieves and the criminals,” Golberg said. “What they’re doing here is not only genocide, it can be called Ukrainicide.”

After the Nazis were defeated, Drohobych and Ukraine fell under the Soviet sphere. The town’s Jewish community continued to be persecuted and the Choral Synagogue was appropriated by the authorities and used as a warehouse, falling into disrepair for decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCeEQ_0fY8yGAR00 The Choral Synagogue went through renovations beginning in 2014. (Photo: Chris York)

Drohobych’s Jewish population is small, but proud . A huge renovation project starting in 2014 restored the Choral Synagogue to its former glory . It forms one part of a trinity of notable holy buildings in Drohobych, alongside the Eastern Orthodox St. George’s Church and the Catholic Church of Saint Bartholomew — a nod to the town’s multicultural heritage.

Golberg was baffled by the idea that the country in which he lives and practices freely as a Jew has been invaded by an army claiming to be fighting Nazism.

“They’re saying there are Nazis in Ukraine, but let’s look at the facts,” said Golberg. He noted the diversity of the Ukrainian army.

“Jews serving in the battalions of the Ukrainian army and Ukrainian territorial defense were celebrating Passover last month. Muslims in Kyiv celebrated Ramadan ,” Golberg said. “So where is the Nazism?”

As HuffPost left the synagogue, Golberg was already busy with his next appointment: leading a free tour of the synagogue for displaced people who have recently arrived in Drohobych after being forced to leave their homes elsewhere in the country.

“The war has impacted everyone,” he said. “Before people didn’t really fully understand what was going on and what Russia is, but now it’s very different — everyone understands what Russia is, that there’s a war, that we have to fight until we’re victorious and until then we won’t have peace.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 11

Uncle Draza
2d ago

According to hundreds of video interviews with Ukrainian civilians, Putin is correct...the Ukraine is full of Nazis from all over the world.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Adolf Hitler
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Ukraine#Jewish History#Nazi Germany#Russian#Ap Photo#The Choral Synagogue#Ukrainian#Jewish Board#Jews
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's message to Biden? Russia pounds five railway stations in central and western Ukraine after Blinken travelled to Kyiv by train

Railway stations in central and western Ukraine have been bombed by Russia today, just hours after two of America's top officials visited Kyiv by rail. Russian missiles hit stations in the Lviv, Rivne, Vinnyista and Kyiv regions in the early hours, Ukrainian media reported, including one in the town of Krasne - just 70 miles from the border with Poland. More explosions were heard in Zhmerynka, in central Ukraine, around 150 miles south west of Kyiv.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
EUROPE
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
HuffPost

HuffPost

52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy