Division 2 Selection Show Recap – Who’s In?

This page will be frequently updated throughout Conference Tournament week with insights on how wins, losses, and upsets will affect the eventual tournament Bracket. AMERICAN — This is where the Bubble gets interesting. Houston’s win over Tulsa in the first round of the AAC tournament on Thursday morning didn’t mean much for true Bubble purposes, at least for the two teams who were on the field. A deep run in the postseason for UH would be looked upon favorably by the a couple of teams who are on the tournament Bubble, specifically Texas A&M and Boise State – both the Aggies and Broncos took losses to UH in the regular season could see those losses age a bit better with a Houston tournament run.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO