ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Division 2 Selection Show Recap – Who’s In?

By Justin McLeod
extrainningsoftball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s 9 am Selection Show revealed the full field of 64 teams that will vie for a spot in Denver at the D2 national championship tournament. Each regional will begin on Thursday, May 12th. The eight #1 region seeds were revealed prior to the bracket itself. Kutztown, Rogers...

extrainningsoftball.com

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Justin’s College Softball “Mid-Major” Top 10 for Week 13

National College Softball Editor Justin McLeod’s “Mid-Major” Top 10 is here following Week 13 action. This is the final Top 10 of the regular season and the last ranking until the 2022 season ends. Loyola Marymount moves to #1 in the final rankings of the regular season,...
extrainningsoftball.com

Extra Inning Softball Top 25: The Final Rankings of the Regular Season

For the 13th consecutive week, encompassing the entire regular season, Oklahoma remains the #1-ranked team in the Extra Inning Softball Top 25 poll. The top four remain the same for the third consecutive week; beneath the Sooners, #2 Virginia Tech, #3 Florida State, and #4 Arkansas all hold onto their positions.
SPORTS
extrainningsoftball.com

The Last Inning (May 10, 2022): ACC-Bound Pitcher AJ Jackson Discusses Winning a Bayou State Title + More Commits & Impressive Performances!

Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
SPORTS
extrainningsoftball.com

Kayla Adams Departs as Cameron Head Coach

Division II Cameron University and head coach Kayla Adams have parted ways, sources told Extra Inning Softball on Tuesday. Adams spent three seasons as the Aggies’ head coach, with a tenure that included the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons. She amassed a 66-53 overall record during her time leading the program, including a 33-35 mark in Lone Star Conference play.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

Bubble Watch: The Countdown to Selection Sunday is ON!

This page will be frequently updated throughout Conference Tournament week with insights on how wins, losses, and upsets will affect the eventual tournament Bracket. AMERICAN — This is where the Bubble gets interesting. Houston’s win over Tulsa in the first round of the AAC tournament on Thursday morning didn’t mean much for true Bubble purposes, at least for the two teams who were on the field. A deep run in the postseason for UH would be looked upon favorably by the a couple of teams who are on the tournament Bubble, specifically Texas A&M and Boise State – both the Aggies and Broncos took losses to UH in the regular season could see those losses age a bit better with a Houston tournament run.
HOUSTON, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Club Profile: The Indiana Gators Premier 08 – Meyer Team Looks to Build on 2021 USA Elite Select National Championship

As part of our ongoing series spotlighting teams and players to watch this summer in travel ball play, Extra Inning Softball’s Carlos Arias caught up with John Barrett, an assistant coach for the Indiana Gators 08-Meyer, which is one of the top 13U teams in the Midwest, to learn more about the history and talent currently on this Hoosier State-based program…
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#North Georgia#Division Ii#Ut Tyler#Cal State San Marcos#Mercyhurst#Wesleyan#Fairmont State#Winona State#Augustana#Arkansas Tech
extrainningsoftball.com

Throwback Thursday: On Camera in 2018, An Emotional Ciara Briggs Realizes Her LSU Signing “Is Just Weeks Away”

Redshirt sophomore Ciara Briggs is having a tremendous season both at the plate and in the field for the LSU Tigers. Currently, she’s second on the Bayou Bengals with a .371 batting average and has started every game this year (54) with a .438 on-base percentage, 66 hits, three triples, seven doubles, 30 RBIs and has gone a perfect 7-for-7 in steals.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy