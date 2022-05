Bail has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Winlock resident accused of cutting a man with a steak knife during an altercation on Sunday. The alleged victim reported the defendant — whose legal name is Kirk E. Kaija but who goes by Katie — picked up a 6- to 7-inch knife and swung it at the victim when the victim blocked the door to a second-story bedroom balcony out of concern Kaija was going to jump off, according to court documents.

