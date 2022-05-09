Braun among Senators wanting new TV rating for shows with LGBTQ characters
A group of Republican senators want a new TV rating system created that could allow parents to block their children from watching shows with...www.953mnc.com
They just need to completely censor that out if you want to see alphabet people do it then pay for a subscription not on public broadcasting
Jesus christ what's wrong with Republicans? they do understand the whole separation of church and state thing correct? their religious beliefs don't belong in laws. are they going to try to bring stoning back to the U.S next? that's where we're headed at this point
just keep them off the shows so we have something to watch.. God didn't make them or does he condone them, and we won't watch ANY SHOW they are in..
