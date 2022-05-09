Braun among Senators wanting new TV rating for shows with LGBTQ characters

Unabashed Trump critic Matt Dolan appears to be gaining last-minute steam in his bid to clinch the Republican nod to fill the Ohio Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman. New polling from the conservative Trafalgar Group released one day before the primary pegs Dolan in second place with 22%, marking a striking ascension for a candidate who has polled in fourth and fifth place for much of a race that has been long dominated by rivals embracing former President Donald Trump.

