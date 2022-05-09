ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Braun among Senators wanting new TV rating for shows with LGBTQ characters

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Republican senators want a new TV rating system created that could allow parents to block their children from watching shows with...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 42

Marty
3d ago

They just need to completely censor that out if you want to see alphabet people do it then pay for a subscription not on public broadcasting

Reply(1)
17
Diego Pollard
3d ago

Jesus christ what's wrong with Republicans? they do understand the whole separation of church and state thing correct? their religious beliefs don't belong in laws. are they going to try to bring stoning back to the U.S next? that's where we're headed at this point

Reply(20)
18
Barb Beechy
2d ago

just keep them off the shows so we have something to watch.. God didn't make them or does he condone them, and we won't watch ANY SHOW they are in..

Reply(1)
4
MSNBC

GOP senators want warnings for TV viewers about LGBTQ content

By any fair measure, Sen. Roger Marshall’s Senate career is off to an interesting start. As regular readers may recall, the trouble began immediately: The first two votes the Kansas Republican cast as a new member of the institution were to reject certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, even as most of his GOP colleagues rejected the radical tactic.
