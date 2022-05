Via Clemson Athletic Communications: Jacob Bridgeman (Inman, S.C./Chapman) has been named the ACC Golfer of the Year. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Bridgeman is the fifth Clemson golfer to be named the league’s top golfer. He joins Richard Couglan (1996-97), D.J. Trahan (2001-02), Kyle Stanley (2006-07) and Bryson Nimmer (2018-19). Each of the previous four selections have played on the PGA Tour. Bridgeman has had a remarkable season with a 70.37 stroke average, 14 rounds in the 60s, 18 rounds under-par and six top 10 finishes in nine events. He has finished in the top four in each of...

