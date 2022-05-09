Prep soccer scoreboard and playoff schedules

Wenatchee finished the regular season in Big-9 soccer with a win Friday night. The Panthers beat Sunnyside 3-nil at the Apple Bowl on Senior Night Friday. Eisenhower edged Moses Lake 1-nil in the other game. On Saturday, Chelan...
As expected, last night’s District Championship soccer match between Wenatchee and Eastmont was windy, wet and wild as the Panthers came from behind to top the Wildcats 2-1…. Tyrell Malcolm put Eastmont up 1-nil in the 22nd minute. Then the skies opened up and during a monsoon, Alex Tovar...
The District 6 4A Baseball Playoffs resume today. Wenatchee hosts Eastmont at 5 o’clock in a loser-out game at Recreation Park. Moses Lake plays at West Valley at 5 for the District Championship. The winner between the Panthers and Wildcats will travel to either Moses Lake or West Valley tomorrow at 1 o’clock for a last chance at regionals.
We had some playoff baseball at Recreation Park yesterday afternoon as Wenatchee hosted Eisenhower…. The Panthers scored 20, that’s right, TWENTY runs in the first inning and went on to beat the Cadets 22-to-7. We had a camera there long enough to see the craziness in the bottom of the first…
Today features the semifinals in the District 6 2B Baseball Playoffs. Liberty Bell, the surprise team of North Central Washington this season, is hosting Okanogan at 4:30. That’s the same start time for Tonasket at Brewster. Win or lose today, all four teams will play again Saturday to earn a trip to regionals.
It will be an action-packed night of racing at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval tomorrow night. The night features the Outlaw Oval Challenge, the Rockstar Energy B-Mods, the Northwest Pro 4 Truck and the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners. Gates open at 4:30 with racing starting at 6…. We’ll have all the...
A full slate of racing is on tap Saturday at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval…. It’s the Outlaw Oval Challenge and we’ll have it LIVE on the NCWLIFE Channel. This will be the fourth race of the season at WVSO and track manager Jeremy Anders says it’s been going well so far…
The strong weather front that dumped heavy rain over the area last night is moving east quite rapidly with a cool airmass settling in behind it. Our upper level pattern becomes more zonal with weak ridging. Northcentral Washington weather today will feature increasing clouds and cool temperatures with afternoon highs around 60 degrees. Clouds will fill in overnight from the southwest where the next moisture plume nudges into the region under that weak ridge of high pressure. Forecast tomorrow will be cloudy and wet in the morning with partly cloudy skies by afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60’s.
After a two-year hiatus in which a plague stalked the land, the Two Rivers Medieval Faire returns this weekend to the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere. The renaissance festival began as a fun family event in 2008, usually held at Wenatchee Valley College. The event has since grown, with...
An administrator with the North Central Educational Service District will serve as the Wenatchee School District’s interim superintendent. The Wenatchee School Board voted Tuesday to approve a one-year contract to hire Bill Eagle, the associate director of student success and learning with the NCESD. Eagle will take on the...
The family of a Moses Lake woman who police say was murdered in March is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her body being found. Yanira Cedillos has not been seen since she was out celebrating her 30th birthday with friends on March 3. On March 10,...
The state will be closing the right eastbound lane of the George Sellar Bridge for cleaning Saturday and Sunday. The closure also includes the sidewalk. The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising pedestrians to use the footbridge to the north of the George Sellar Bridge to cross the Columbia River during the closure.
Lisa Bradshaw revisits The DON’T WAIT Project Tour 2018 Utah story and guest Jerry Agee. The two discuss his new book Flipping Main Street: How to Flip Houses without Going Upside Down, and why it’s a priority for him to give back to his hometown community through employment and philanthropic efforts, including donating $50,000 in dining room tables from his teak wood company Life of Wood to residents who lost their homes in Redding, California’s Carr fire of 2018.
OLYMPIA — Washington agriculture agents say an outbreak of avian influenza first seen in backyard chicken flocks May 4 has now been detected in Okanogan County, and they’re asking poultry farmers statewide not to take their birds to fairs and other agricultural exhibitions until the disease is quelled.
LEAVENWORTH — Students must return to wearing facial masks indoors at Cascade High School due to a series of COVID-19 infections linked to spring prom last weekend. The masking requirement will be imposed Thursday and Friday, with administrators saying it could be extended next week if coronavirus cases increase or do not diminish. Cascade schools outside the high school are not subject to the rule.
The state says there was a sharp drop in routine childhood immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new report, the Washington State Department of Health said the overall immunization rate dropped by 13 percent in 2021 when compared to pre-pandemic levels. DOH said it is working with health care...
WENATCHEE — Investigators probing the May 7 gunfire incident in which a man was shot to death by police have identified the slain man and the officers involved. The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit named 36-year-old Alexander James White of East Wenatchee as the man who fired several shots from a handgun into Living Hope Community Church on North Chelan Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Three Wenatchee police officers who quickly arrived on the scene fired their own weapons, killing White.
The Chelan County Natural Resources Department has received a $35,000 grant from the state for community-based cleanup of Wenatchee River debris. The project will create a detailed inventory of metallic, concrete and other debris in the river where cleanup activities will then be focused. The state Department of Ecology grant...
Confluence Health has hired the former chief medical officer at SCL Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, as its new CEO. The Confluence Board of Directors announced today they have unanimously agreed to hire Dr. Andrew Jones, who will replace retiring Dr. Peter Rutherford. “The board...
Electric scooters available for public rent will make their appearance in Wenatchee starting Monday. Bird Scooters won a contract with the city last month to offer shared E-scooters for use around town. Users pick up a scooter at downtown kiosks, and pay with a phone app. The city earns 5...
