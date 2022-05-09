Prep soccer scoreboard and playoff schedules

The strong weather front that dumped heavy rain over the area last night is moving east quite rapidly with a cool airmass settling in behind it. Our upper level pattern becomes more zonal with weak ridging. Northcentral Washington weather today will feature increasing clouds and cool temperatures with afternoon highs around 60 degrees. Clouds will fill in overnight from the southwest where the next moisture plume nudges into the region under that weak ridge of high pressure. Forecast tomorrow will be cloudy and wet in the morning with partly cloudy skies by afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60’s.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO