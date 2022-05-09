ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin marks "Victory Day" by defending Ukraine invasion

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian President Vladimir Putin marked Victory Day, the country's annual observance of the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Debora Patta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian President#Foreign Correspondent#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy