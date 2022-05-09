Teen road rage shooting victim thanks ‘God every day’ she’s still alive

ATLANTA — Ashlyn Crouch, 17, knows how close she came to losing her young life after she was shot during a road rage incident.

“The doctor was telling me one centimeter to the right and I would have been gone,” she said.

The Carrollton High School student told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that she believes a higher power kept the bullet from hitting her vital organs.

“I thank God every day that he protected me,” Crouch said.

Jones was at Grady Memorial Hospital after Crouch was released Friday evening. She still has bandages covering her wounds as she recovers from a gunshot to the head.

The bullet first hit her near her left ear. Then it came out near her left eye.

“It’s the exit wound. They haven’t stitched it up yet,” the teen explained why she still needed the heavy gauze.

She is anxious to get home and reconnect with her friends. Many were concerned she was on her deathbed.

“They think the bullet went right here,” Crouch said, pointing to her forehead.

It was Sunday, May 1 when Ashlyn could have taken her last breath. She, her boyfriend and two other friends traveled on Interstate 20 eastbound from Carroll County just after 4 p.m.

“My boyfriend was driving. We were going to a baby shower,” she said.

That’s when she said they noticed a car traveling at excessive speeds pull up behind them. Her boyfriend changed lanes. The car switched lanes too and Crouch said it almost hit them.

“She comes up beside us and she curses us out. Rolls the window down. Shooting the bird. She had her little kids in the back shooting birds,” Crouch said.

That’s when Ashlyn admits she made what could have been a fatal mistake.

“So I shoot the bird back and then the whole time she is following us to Chapel Hill,” Crouch said.

Douglasville police said Brittney Griffith, 30, followed the teens some 10 to 15 miles to the Chapel Hill Road exit. Crouch said her friends in the car recorded video of Griffith pointing a gun out the window at them.

“And they were like, ‘Oh no! No! Duck! Duck! Duck!’ We thought it was just her hand, but it was a gun,” Crouch said.

Crouch said as Griffith exited on Chapel Hill, that’s when she pulled the trigger.

At first, she had no idea she was hit.

“The bullet was hot. I couldn’t really feel the pain. I was just in shock. Like, ‘Wow. I got shot,’” Crouch said.

The bullet didn’t just threaten her life. She said her boyfriend could have been seriously hurt.

“The bullet went straight through me and hit my boyfriend,” Crouch said.

She said the bullet actually went through his hat, barely missing his head. He wasn’t seriously injured.