California revisits proposal on reforming rooftop solar policy

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Workers lift a solar panel onto a roof during a residential solar installation in Scripps Ranch, San Diego, California, U.S. October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 9 (Reuters) - California is asking solar companies, utilities and others to weigh in yet again in a long-standing process to reform the state's key rooftop solar power incentive, the state's public utilities regulator said in a document filed on Monday.

The California Public Utilities Commission is seeking additional input into a proposal issued last year that was vilified by the solar panel installation sector as a jobs and industry-killer.

Specifically, the agency is asking for feedback on whether solar panel owners should help fund low-income assistance and energy efficiency programs and whether they should qualify for an additional bill credit, which would be phased out gradually, on top of the credits they receive for exporting power they do not use to the grid.

The agency is seeking comments until June 10.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy

