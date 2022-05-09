ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans

By Noah Strackbein
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Penguins fans were loving the team's dominant scoring performance in the first period of Game 3. So much so, that they...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 13

feddup
2d ago

Boo-hoo...guess Kreider forgets the blue rag fans chanting 'Cin-dyCin-dy' throughout the early years until they figured out that those chants pushed him even more.Igor, Igor...

Reply
6
sewing needles
19h ago

But it’s okay for the Ranger’s fan to do it to any other opposing players (Crosby, for instance). Grow up Chris, it’s all part of the playoff games.

Reply
2
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Rangers vs. Penguins Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 5/9/2022

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to square off for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. This has been one of the best matchups in the first round of the NHL Playoffs, with some closely contested games including a triple-overtime thriller in Game 1. As it stands, the Penguins hold a 2-1 series lead over the Rangers, who will be looking to steal a win on the road before the series returns to New York. We’re back with our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction and pick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Rod Brind’Amour Warns Tony DeAngelo After Penalty, Outburst Vs. Bruins

Tony DeAngelo wasn’t able to keep himself composed and collected in the third period of Sunday’s Hurricanes-Bruins game at TD Garden. DeAngelo was sent to the penalty box for an egregious cross-check across the face of Curtis Lazar. The Carolina defenseman didn’t take his punishment quietly, as he proceeded to punch and shove Lazar near the Hurricanes’ net before he skated around chirping with his helmet off.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

CHRIS KREIDER LEAVES GAME FOUR AFTER TAKING A SHOT TO THE NECK

Monday night's game four of the opening round series between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins included one very painful looking moment. Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who had a career year in just about every category, left the game after taking a hard slap shot straight to the neck. Kreider left under his own power, but it was clear he was feeling that puck. The shot came from a teammate and appeared to be deflected before it struck him. Kreider has since returned for the second period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

LOU LAMORIELLO EXPLAINS HIS REASONING BEHIND FIRING ISLANDERS HEAD COACH BARRY TROTZ

The 2021-22 season went nothing like the New York Islanders planned. After making it to the Stanley Cup Playoff semi-final last year, the Isles failed to qualify for the post-season this year, missing by a wide margin. Constant injuries were a big factor, while poor play from some usually dependable players also didn't help. All that said, no one expected Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello to fire head coach Barry Trotz in the offseason. However, he did just that on Monday.
NHL
Chris Kreider
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings next head coach may have just become available

Did the Detroit Red Wings‘ next head coach just become available?. Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts against the…. Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Do the New York Yankees have a new ‘ace’ in town?

The New York Yankees might be spending $324 million over nine years for Gerrit Cole, but that doesn’t automatically make him the ace. Of course, that money suggests he should be performing like one, and he has stepped up his game tremendously after a tough start to the 2022 season, but there’s another starter making waves in the Bronx.
MLB
New York Post

Barry Trotz firing is right out of Lou Lamoriello’s playbook

Yes, the firing of Barry Trotz touched a nerve Monday. Islanders fans adopted him right from the start, when he opted to coach the team soon after winning a championship with the Capitals. Under Trotz, the Islanders made two stirring playoff runs, including one in 2021 when they kept extending the expiration date on the old barn, Nassau Coliseum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win Over the Lightning

There’s no doubt in my mind that a game like tonight was exactly what Maple Leafs’ president Brendan Shanahan and Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas had in mind when they signed the Core Four to the contracts that they did. Tonight, the Core Four showed up big.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Islanders fire Barry Trotz in stunning move

In a rather shocking move, the New York Islanders have fired head coach Barry Trotz, who had been in charge since the 2018-19 season. While the Islanders did miss the playoffs in 2021-22, Trotz led them to the postseason in three straight seasons prior, including the conference semifinals two years ago. Trotz had a winning record in every single campaign, with New York going 48-27 in 2018-19.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Measuring Tortorella As a Fit for Flyers Head Coach

The Philadelphia Flyers will not promote interim head coach Mike Yeo to the full-time role for the 2022-23 season. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and the hockey operations department will begin their search for his replacement immediately. Veteran winger Cam Atkinson brought up the name of his former head coach John Tortorella without being prompted during his exit interview last weekend, and buzz is swirling in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The surprising reason the Islanders fired Barry Trotz, revealed

The New York Islanders made the surprising decision to fire head coach Barry Trotz on Monday after a disappointing 2021-22 season. The move came as a shock to many considering the defensive improvements the Islanders had made under Trotz, but recent rumors have shed some more light onto the organization’s decision. According to Nick Kypreos, Islanders star Mathew Barzal and Trotz apparently didn’t see eye to eye, with a void emerging between the two. When push came to shove, the Islanders chose to back their star player, rather than their coach, severing ties with Trotz in order to keep Barzal happy.
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres will pick at 9 and 16 in NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a 1-in-20 chance at winning the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Sabres ended up with picks 9 and 16 at Tuesday’s annual draft lottery. The Sabres finished the season with 75 points, ranking 24th in the league. That gave Buffalo the ninth-best odds in the lottery. […]
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Tony DeAngelo Addresses Actions In Hurricanes’ Game 4 Loss To Bruins

Tony DeAngelo seemingly doesn’t regret anything he did on the ice Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. DeAngelo let his frustration get the best of him on more than one occasion in the Hurricanes’ Game 4 loss to the Bruins. The Carolina defenseman had an anger-filled outburst after an egregious cross-checking penalty late in the third period and he threw his stick in the direction of Brad Marchand as the star winger iced Boston’s series-tying win.
BOSTON, MA

