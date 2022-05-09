Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to square off for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. This has been one of the best matchups in the first round of the NHL Playoffs, with some closely contested games including a triple-overtime thriller in Game 1. As it stands, the Penguins hold a 2-1 series lead over the Rangers, who will be looking to steal a win on the road before the series returns to New York. We’re back with our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction and pick.

