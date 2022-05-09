Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans
Pittsburgh Penguins fans were loving the team's dominant scoring performance in the first period of Game 3. So much so, that they...www.yardbarker.com
Boo-hoo...guess Kreider forgets the blue rag fans chanting 'Cin-dyCin-dy' throughout the early years until they figured out that those chants pushed him even more.Igor, Igor...
But it’s okay for the Ranger’s fan to do it to any other opposing players (Crosby, for instance). Grow up Chris, it’s all part of the playoff games.
