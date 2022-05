The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun the second round of interviews to find Kevin Colbert's successor as general manager. The Steelers recently conducted their second interview with Ryan Cowden, the Titans vice president of player personnel. Pittsburgh also completed a second interview with Doug Whaley, who served as the Bills' assistant GM and director of player personnel from 2010-17. Pittsburgh is also expected to conduct another interview with Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek.

