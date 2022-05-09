Future Of Farming: What Does The Future Of Ag Really Look Like

Old Trapper Smoked Products Inc., a key player in the $4 billon meat snack industry, plans to build a large food processing plant in Richland. The company, based in the Portland suburb of Forest Grove, intends to build a 50,000-square-foot facility employing 100 to start at Horn Rapids Industrial Park. The payroll could grow to 300 with future expansions.
The National Association of Conservation Districts was pleased to hear that USDA accepted offers of more than two million acres in Conservation Reserve Program enrollment. “We applaud USDA and commend them for their leadership in continuing to administer this critical program,” said NACD President Michael Crowder. “CRP is a voluntary program and a significant component to conservation that, over the years, has played a key role in restoring the environment and ensuring the sustainability of our agricultural lands.”
When the Idaho Potato Commission found out they would need a new leader, they turned to one of their own. Jamey Higham, a 5th generation grower from the Shelly area became the new President and CEO of the commission on January 1st. He noted he has been an admirer of the commission for a long time.
When it comes to spring wheat plantings across the country, USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said there is a wide contrast in conditions, including from lingering drought in the west, to extraordinarily wet and flooding conditions in the east. He noted that is, overall, holding back planting progress. Rippey said currently 19% of this year’s planting is complete; the five-year average is 28%.
Peninsula Truck Lines is based in western Washington, but the Northwest carrier is making inroads in the Tri-Cities. In 2021, Peninsula marked its 70th anniversary as a company. It expanded its Kennewick terminal on East Bruneau Street when it paid nearly $500,000 for a one-acre site next door. It demolished several residential structures and installed a shop to support its own operations.
IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. to acquire an Eastern Washington branch network. Bank of Idaho will extend its branch footprint by acquiring five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside. Homestreet will continue to operate dozens of branches across the western U.S.
On Wednesday, Chobani announced a $1 million gift to the University of Idaho-led Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, better known as CAFE. The gift will be used to help fund construction of the nation’s largest research dairy. With deep roots and a major manufacturing, research and development presence in the Magic Valley, Chobani says it has long been committed to taking a holistic and inclusive approach to sustainability, especially within the dairy industry.
Gardner Cave located in the farthest northeast corner of Washington State was dubbed a "natural wonder" by a federal land survey crew that first mapped it 111 years ago in 1911. It's a 500 million-year-old 295-foot-deep cavern that runs about 2100 feet long, it's considered to be one of the most fascinating caverns this side of the Mississippi River, and it is one of the longest caves (behind the Ape Caves) in Washington.
MOSES LAKE - Kevin Burgess is a lifelong resident of Moses Lake, he’s also a lifelong customer of The Taco Shop located at 319 4th Avenue in the town he resides in. Supporting the business as a customer throughout his life, Burgess is now taking it a step further by taking his personal sentiments and translating them into a project that will likely spur more business for the eatery. Burgess recently tore out a very small, old, and poorly-built patio and has laid the foundation for a new, 1,200 sq. ft. deck patio.
Yakima Valley Memorial has signed a letter of intent to explore joining Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System, both health care providers announced in a news release. The letter begins a several-month period of due diligence, during which both organizations will share information to determine if they are strategically and operationally aligned. At the end of this period, Memorial and MultiCare will announce their decision.
May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // OCEAN SHORES, Wash. - Pizza Factory Ocean Shores is holding its grand opening today, bringing excitement from locals and tourists alike. The day started with a special ribbon cutting ceremony, attended by Grays Harbor and Ocean Shores dignitaries as well as corporate executives from Pizza Factory. The latest franchise in Pizza Factory’s growing base of restaurants will feature a delectable menu of homemade pizzas, salads, pastas, and sandwiches.
Chewelah resident and cowgirl, Karen Hardy, is setting off on a 1,400 mile ride. She left Spokane recently for Moab, Utah to bring awareness of wild mustang adoption. Riding 20+ miles a day on the back of a horse is the best way to travel, she said. ‘I just sit...
Land is being set aside to allow the Washington Army National Guard to have a permanent outpost near Pangborn Airport. Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners have approved a purchase and sale arrangement for 14 acres where the Guard would set up operations near the airport runway. Port Authority CEO...
Commissioners of the Port of Quincy took some time during their April 27 meeting to discuss developments and inquiries from companies looking to expand. Commissioner Curt Morris was absent, so Commissioner Patric Connelly led the meeting. For the report on Colockum Ridge Golf Course, Connelly said the crew is aerating...
SEATTLE — (AP) — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. “I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and...
Blizzard, the 26-year-old polar bear who had been at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma since he was orphaned as a cub, was euthanized Sunday due to a rapidly growing cancerous tumor. Blizzard was diagnosed with liver cancer in September 2021 and had chemotherapy and other treatments, according to...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall-related deaths in Washington have gone up 37% since 2000. The epidemic isn’t getting better, especially as more seniors spend time at home. But there are ways to prevent these falls before it’s too late. Experts say nearly 3/4 of all falls happen at...
