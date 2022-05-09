Future Of Farming: What Does The Future Of Ag Really Look Like

MOSES LAKE - Kevin Burgess is a lifelong resident of Moses Lake, he’s also a lifelong customer of The Taco Shop located at 319 4th Avenue in the town he resides in. Supporting the business as a customer throughout his life, Burgess is now taking it a step further by taking his personal sentiments and translating them into a project that will likely spur more business for the eatery. Burgess recently tore out a very small, old, and poorly-built patio and has laid the foundation for a new, 1,200 sq. ft. deck patio.

