Iowa men’s basketball assistant coach Kirk Speraw will retire on June 30 after 43 years of coaching college basketball. “Kirk has been the ultimate professional and an important part of our basketball program since I arrived in Iowa City,” Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery said in a news release announcing the move. “Kirk was well-respected by the players and was one of the key components of rebuilding the program. His knowledge of the game and relationships that he developed with the players, families and fans will be greatly missed. It has been an honor to work alongside Kirk all these years.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO