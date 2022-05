Network standards don’t just “happen,” they’re the result of long years of planning, testing, and even compromises by the participants of the 3GPP: The regulatory body that develops and establishes the incrementally improving 5G standards. 3GPP Release 17 is set to be completed this year, with a handful of new 5G benefits just over the horizon. But the next version after that, Release 18, is the big one to look forward to, as the first “5G Advanced” release, with plenty of changes planned.

