ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Weekend Storm Leaves Behind Major Beach Erosion In Ocean City, New Jersey

By Brandon Goldner
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cESeX_0fY77DIx00

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — This weekend’s storm left behind a mess at Jersey Shore beaches. Chopper 3 was over the erosion Monday morning in Ocean City.

This is on the northern end of the island.

It’s one of the areas targeted for a major beach replenishment project set to begin next year.

Ocean City native Ernestine Bell said she was stunned by how close the ocean was creeping up to the boardwalk.

“I never experienced the waves that high in my whole life, and I grew up in Ocean City,” Bell said. “Yes, I was amazed.”

Ocean City and North Wildwood won’t be able to assess how much erosion occurred until gusty winds from the northeast die down later this week.

Ocean City’s government spokesperson believed they’ll be in good shape for the start of summer as public works crews truck in the sand while spring and summer winds are expected to naturally move sand onto the beach.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said the storm washed away the progress they made in their annual beach replenishment project.

“We’re really under the gun. We have three weeks to get this all done,” Rosenello said. “I anticipate that we’ll have the vast majority of it done by Memorial Day, but there will probably be some interruptions on Memorial Day weekend to certain isolated beaches.”

He said it’s unusual to have a strong storm, like the one on Mother’s Day weekend, this close to the start of summer.

“Unfortunately, what will end up happening is we’ll probably have a slightly smaller beach profile than what we have planned,” Rosenello said. “A lot of that sand had already been moved.”

Ocean City said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to start a major beach replenishment project next offseason.

Rosenello said their Army Corps beach replenishment project was supposed to begin in 2017, but the federal government has delayed the start date.

Comments / 2

Related
NJ.com

Parts of Jersey Shore beaches will be closed past Memorial Day after storm causes erosion

Beach erosion following last weekend’s fierce coastal storm has created additional headaches in several towns with Memorial Day weekend only two weeks away. The Ortley Beach section of Toms River, North Wildwood and Stone Harbor are among the places where tides and strong winds took their toll — wiping away massive amounts of sand, and producing “cliffs” near the diminished dunes, officials in those towns said.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ bucket list: 9 places you’ve got to get to this summer

It’s a fact. People tend to take their own state for granted. If you live in the west, you don’t even care about the mountains anymore. If you live in Florida, you forget how beautiful some of your beaches are. And if you live in New Jersey, anything that is just a stone’s throw away tends to get pushed into the back of our minds.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean City, NJ
Government
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
North Wildwood, NJ
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in New Jersey

According to theUS Census Bureau, New Jersey is the eleventh most populous state in America, with a population of 9.3 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Garden State home.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Philly

Self-Serve Gas Could Bring Lower Prices In New Jersey But Many Residents Are Torn About Ending Tradition

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — With gas prices through the roof, there’s another push for self-serve gas pumps in New Jersey. Some stations lowered prices on Friday to showcase what they could be saving if drivers were pumping their own gas. Drivers in the Garden State are paying an average of $4.47 per gallon, that’s less than Pennsylvania but more than Delaware. The topic of self-serve gas in New Jersey brings on strong emotions because it’s New Jersey tradition, but prices are 20 cents less for regular and 30 cents less for premium. More than 75 gas stations across New Jersey slashed...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Erosion#Memorial Day Weekend
New Jersey 101.5

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WBOC

Ocean City in Clean Up Mode After Storm

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Businesses and neighbors in Ocean City spent Monday morning cleaning up sand after this weekend's storm, which washed out the weekend events of Springfest, which came as a disappointment to the Moll family who traveled from Pennsylvania for the event. "It was definitely disappointing we have been...
OCEAN CITY, MD
92.7 WOBM

So Fun! The Amazing Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

It's the perfect time of year to visit Storybook Land. Springtime is perfect for a day or night with the family at the famous Storybook Land in South Jersey. It has been making wonderful memories for families for 66 years. It's the fantastic Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township that opened in 1955. It is an amazing theme park that salutes the stories we have grown up with over the years. Attractions like the Three Little Pigs, Mother Goose, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and Jill, Three Bears, and Santa Claus.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Travel Maven

The Diners that Define New Jersey

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although NJ didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With over 600 scattered across the state, New Jersey contains more diners than any other place in the country.
SUMMIT, NJ
mercerme.com

End of the Scudder Falls Bridge replacement project in site

Just a few weeks remain until the May 27 target date for final completion of the five-year-long Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project. Remaining tasks include miscellaneous punch list work and tree planting/landscaping at various locations within the project limits in Ewing, NJ and in Lower Makefield, PA. Temporary single lane...
LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy