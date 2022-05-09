Weekend Storm Leaves Behind Major Beach Erosion In Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — This weekend’s storm left behind a mess at Jersey Shore beaches. Chopper 3 was over the erosion Monday morning in Ocean City.

This is on the northern end of the island.

It’s one of the areas targeted for a major beach replenishment project set to begin next year.

Ocean City native Ernestine Bell said she was stunned by how close the ocean was creeping up to the boardwalk.

“I never experienced the waves that high in my whole life, and I grew up in Ocean City,” Bell said. “Yes, I was amazed.”

Ocean City and North Wildwood won’t be able to assess how much erosion occurred until gusty winds from the northeast die down later this week.

Ocean City’s government spokesperson believed they’ll be in good shape for the start of summer as public works crews truck in the sand while spring and summer winds are expected to naturally move sand onto the beach.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said the storm washed away the progress they made in their annual beach replenishment project.

“We’re really under the gun. We have three weeks to get this all done,” Rosenello said. “I anticipate that we’ll have the vast majority of it done by Memorial Day, but there will probably be some interruptions on Memorial Day weekend to certain isolated beaches.”

He said it’s unusual to have a strong storm, like the one on Mother’s Day weekend, this close to the start of summer.

“Unfortunately, what will end up happening is we’ll probably have a slightly smaller beach profile than what we have planned,” Rosenello said. “A lot of that sand had already been moved.”

Ocean City said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to start a major beach replenishment project next offseason.

Rosenello said their Army Corps beach replenishment project was supposed to begin in 2017, but the federal government has delayed the start date.