ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Recommends Masking Indoors For Busy Event Season With COVID Cases On Rise Again

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cglz_0fY77CQE00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials are recommending, not mandating, masking indoors ahead of a busy season filled with proms, graduations, weddings and other events. The health department says people should put their masks back on inside and have recommendations on avoiding getting and spreading COVID-19.

It’s party time when people are gathering for proms, weddings and other events, and even with vaccinations and tests, COVID is still spreading. That’s why health officials say masks are important now.

“We wanted to make sure people knew that it is a time that we need to be a little bit more careful,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

It’s the season for spring events like graduations with concerns that COVID will be the uninvited guest, creating superspreader events.

Philadelphia is now averaging 261 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks. The city has a 9.4% positivity rate.

“We’re putting out recommendations for before, during and after events,” Bettigole said. “This is, again not to try people from going to these events because I think we really need these happy events right now, but just to be a little more cautious, to think through what we need to do.”

The health department is recommending people test before they attend big events and if they’ve been exposed to COVID, to wear a mask if they decide to still go. Outside events are still considered safer than indoors, especially when eating.

Health officials are recommending anyone who’s attended a large indoor event without masking to test three to five days afterward.

“I actually think we need to all assume that any large indoor event will have somebody who has COIVD and is infectious,” Bettigole said. “Go in with that assumption and act accordingly. Don’t skip it. My son’s graduating from college in a week and a half. I will absolutely be there, but I’ll have my mask on.”

Bettigole said boosters are especially important now, another measure that can help avoid another spike in hospitalizations.
The city isn’t considering instituting new mandates currently.

“Not at this point now, but I do want to make sure people have the information they need to protect themselves,” Bettigole said.

Bettigole says people who test positive for COVID should contact their health care providers for information on treatments such as Paxlovid.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

Why some of Biden's top doctors are wearing masks in "low" COVID areas

Two of the Biden administration's top doctors now say they are now choosing to wear masks indoors even in communities officially deemed to have "low" levels of COVID-19. "I've been masking more, partially because I've really had engagements that I've really wanted to get to, and didn't want to have to cancel," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week at an event hosted by the Milken Institute in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Medical Daily

Another COVID-19 Surge In US Expected By Summer, Birx Says

Past experiences indicated that a COVID-19 surge may appear in the southern United States this summer, former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday. "We should be preparing right now for a potential surge in the summer across the southern United States because we saw it in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHYY

Opinion: Philadelphia’s anti-mask attitudes end up being anti-Black

Were pandemic-era masks always a nuisance? Of course, upon arrival at the grocery store or your favorite retailer, you’d leave yours at home without a backup in the purse or glove compartment. Still now, even more annoying, is the relentless ping-pong of multiple government agencies who can’t decide on whether to stick with a “mask mandate” or not.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Spring Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
William Saint Val

Philadelphia: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert

Philadelphia throws one of the largest free concerts in the nation: The Wawa Welcome to America Concert. Philadelphia is known for many things: The Liberty Bell, cheese steaks, and of course, The Wawa Welcome to America concert. For over a decade now, this free concert has been drawing people from all over the country to Philadelphia for one night of music and celebration.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Plane's wing breaks off during extreme turbulence

Travelers lived some scary moments after part of a plane's wing broke off during extreme turbulence. The Federal Aviation Administration says it happened Thursday on an American Airlines jet headed from Charleston to Dallas-Fort Worth. Crew members noticed after diverting and safely landing in Birmingham. A passenger says most of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Masking
Midland Daily News

COVID cases on the rise across Michigan and US

Although U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is out of the pandemic phase of COVID, the cases across the state and nation are on an upswing again. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on Michigan.gov, most of the state is in a low-risk category for case spread, with the exception of a few outlying counties such as several in northeast and northwest Michigan, along with several in southeast Michigan. The highest rate of spread in Michigan in the last seven days is in Grand Traverse County, which is considered a high-risk county with 224.5 new cases per 100,000 people, and 12.1 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.
MICHIGAN STATE
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
News 12

New Jersey sees spike in cases of COVID-19

United States health officials may have declared that COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic in the country, but the virus is still having an impact. New Jersey is seeing a steady uptick in cases as the warmer weather arrives. Over 1,800 new cases were reported on Monday. The rate of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

Recall issued for pierogies made in Pa.

(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania company that makes pierogies has recalled multiple products due to an allergy alert. Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine, based in East Stroudsburg, is recalling multiple varieties of its frozen products for undeclared milk. The products were distributed to stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey between April 2021 and April […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTAJ

Philly cheesesteak shop founder, son plead in tax fraud case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) —The founder of a Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant and one of his sons have pleaded guilty in a federal tax fraud case alleging the hiding of nearly $8 million in sales over the course of a decade. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 83-year-old Anthony Lucidonio Sr. and 55-year-old Nicholas Lucidonio, two owners of the well-known cheesesteak […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Tom Wolf, Officials To Hold Reproductive Rights Rally Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is joining local officials to host a reproductive rights rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center Friday afternoon. The rally is expected to be at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly. What: Pennsylvania democrats to host reproductive rights rally Who: Gov. Tom Wolf, AG Josh Shapiro, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, State House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (PA-191), Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, State Senator Katie Muth (PA-44), State Senator Maria Collett (PA-12), State Representative Austin Davis (PA-35), Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Executive Director Signe Espinoza When: Friday, May 6 Time: 1:30 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TODAY.com

It’s almost summer, and flu is still spreading nationwide

The United States is in the midst of a late-season rise in flu, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, with nearly 1 in 10 positive tests reported at the mid-April peak. But even with that uptick, an NBC News analysis of seven years CDC data shows...
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Councilmember Proposing Heftier Fines, Increased Enforcement For Illegal Dumping In City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia lawmaker is declaring war on a decades-old problem in the city — illegal dumping. A proposal would hit violators with big financial penalties. The councilmember hopes the high fines will make people think twice. “The fact that folks would think that our neighborhood is literally a trash dump, that they disrespect the neighborhoods, the people in the communities,” Councilmember Cherelle Parker said. Anger and frustration as people continue to illegally dump debris, tires, construction materials and other garbage in Philadelphia. “They are negatively impacting the quality of life, quite frankly wreaking havoc in neighborhoods across the city,” Parker said. Parker...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

Three Connecticut cities named top allergy capitals in US

Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport have all made the list of the top allergy capitals in the U.S. The annual list is compiled by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and uses factors like spring pollen scores, fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use of allergy medication, and availability of board-certified allergists or immunologists.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy