ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles cruise past Royals 6-1 behind Wells, 6-run fifth

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SERAC_0fY73BgL00

Tyler Wells pitched six strong innings to earn his first victory of the season and the Baltimore Orioles used a six-run fifth inning Monday afternoon to surge past the Kansas City Royals 6-1.

Baltimore has won four of five for the first time this season and finished its homestand 6-4. Kansas City fell to a season-high eight games under .500.

The game was a makeup of Saturday’s postponed game to cap a rain-altered series. Friday’s game was washed out and made up as part of a doubleheader the teams split Sunday.

Wells (1-2) allowed Ryan O’Hearn’s two-out RBI single in the first, but cruised through the rest of his start. He retired 16 of the last 19 batters he faced and struck out three in the longest outing of his major-league career.

The 27-year-old right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and missed all of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, then pitched out of the Orioles’ bullpen as a Rule 5 pick last season. He made his sixth start Monday and threw 54 strikes among his career-high 75 pitches.

“Knowing they don’t strike out a lot, it’s really just kind of making sure I’m mixing up my pitches well, not trying to strike guys out, trying to get quick outs,” Wells said. “We have a whole infield and outfield for that.”

Kansas City has dropped seven of its past nine games and scored just 22 runs in that span. The Royals were 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position Monday.

“We have to figure out how to put crooked numbers together by just stacking hits on top of each other,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “They’re just hard to come by right now.”

The Orioles had only four hits in their fifth-inning rally against Royals starter Carlos Hernández (0-2). A walk, Anthony Bemboom’s double and Jorge Mateo’s RBI single tied it with one out. Bemboom came around when catcher MJ Melendez’s errant throw on Mateo’s steal of second sailed into center field.

Hernández was on the verge of escaping further damage when he struck out Cedric Mullins. But Trey Mancini singled in Mateo, and Hernández issued a walk and hit a batter before his wild pitch scored Mancini. Ryan Mountcastle then lined a single to score two more runs.

“That inning was a keep-the-line-moving type of attitude,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Hernández allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Kansas City placed OF Edward Olivares (right quad strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled C Sebastian Rivero from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Rivero had served as the 27th man during Sunday’s doubleheader.

Orioles: Mountcastle was in the lineup as the designated hitter after rolling an ankle while stealing second base in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. “Watching that again, it didn’t look good,” Hyde said. “We dodged a bullet there.”

ROYAL PAINS

Baltimore improved to 16-6 at Camden Yards against Kansas City since 2015. The Orioles have won six of their seven home series against the Royals in that span and also split a four-game set last year.

UP NEXT

Royals: Kansas City’s three-city road trip continues Tuesday at Texas. RHP Brad Keller (1-2, 1.74 ERA) is 0-1 with an 8.71 ERA in three career appearances against the Rangers.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (0-1, 5.40) will make his third career start and first on the road Tuesday as Baltimore begins a three-game series at St. Louis.

———

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Tigers claim left-handed reliever off waivers from Pirates

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers claimed veteran left-handed reliever Sam Howard off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Howard was optioned to Triple-A Toledo but could be an option for bullpen depth in Detroit later in the year. The Tigers made the claim to take advantage of one of...
NESN

Patriots Claim Veteran Tight End Off Waivers From Lions

The New England Patriots added another body to their tight end room Wednesday, claiming Matt Sokol off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Sokol, 26, has appeared in two regular-season games and recorded zero catches since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2019. His most recent stint with Detroit was his second, with his first coming during Matt Patricia’s tenure as Lions head coach.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Grand Rapids Press

Pair of former Lions players claimed via waivers after getting released ahead of minicamp

ALLEN PARK -- It didn’t take long for tight end Matt Sokol or edge defender Rashod Berry to find new teams after getting waived by the Detroit Lions. Berry and Sokol were released to make room for the undrafted rookie class ahead of this week’s minicamp. Sokol was claimed by the New England Patriots on Wednesday, while Berry landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars via waivers per the transaction wire.
DETROIT, MI
ABC News

ABC News

642K+
Followers
153K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy