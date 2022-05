Construction on Highway 23 from Darlington to Mineral Point is scheduled to start on Monday and be completed in early October. According to a post from the Darlington Police Department, the construction project will begin just north of Minerva Street in Darlington to Water Street in Mineral Point, a stretch of about 13 miles. Highway 23 will be closed to through traffic starting Monday and remain closed through early October. The detour route from Mineral Point will be: southbound on Highway 151 to southbound on Highway 80 to eastbound on Highway 81 to Darlington. The detour route from Darlington will be: westbound on Highway 81 to northbound on Highway 80 to northbound on Highway 151 to Mineral Point.

DARLINGTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO