Pets

The "Stranger Things" Cast Is Gonna Play With Puppies, So We Want To Know ALL Your Questions For Them

By Lauren Garafano
 4 days ago

I think we can all agree that we're totally obsessed with the Stranger Things cast. I mean, just look at them! Everything about them exudes excellence and perfection.

Jerod Harris / WireImage / Getty

And luckily, with Season 4 coming this month , we get to fall in love with them ALL over again.

Netflix

Plus, we are very, VERY, VERY excited to report that they're coming to BuzzFeed to answer your questions while playing with puppies.

BuzzFeed

Maybe you wanna know some Stranger Things behind-the-scenes secrets. Like, what stunts were the hardest to perform?

Netflix

Perhaps you *need* to ask David Harbour how Hopper ended up in Russia and if he'll ever reunite with Eleven again.

Netflix

Or maybe you're DYING to ask Sadie Sink what it was like to work with Taylor Swift in All Too Well: The Short Film .

UMG / youtube.com

Maybe you're super curious about how Joe Keery spends his downtime between scenes.

Instagram: @gatenm123

Or maybe you just wanna check in and get some Millie Bobby Brown–approved TV recommendations.

Instagram: @florencebymills

So, whatever questions you have for the Stranger Things cast, now's your chance to ask! Submit your questions in the comments below and yours could be chosen for a BuzzFeed video!

The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
