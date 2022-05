NEW LONDON, Conn. — Sailfest is set to return to New London this July after the event was canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic. The event attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the city and surrounding communities for the three-day weekend set to begin July 8th. The New London Police Union said they are not ready to handle it and are calling for it to be canceled.

