Turner Battle hired as AD at The Park School in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills will reportedly have a new member of their front office this upcoming season. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Bills have hired Matt Bazirgan for their senior personnel executive job. Bazirgan worked previously as the Houston Texans director of personnel. He also worked previously with Bills...
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Siena baseball coach Tony Rossi puts it plain and simple — he’s been addicted to baseball since his first hit as a 7-year-old. That was 71 years ago. Although he’s coped with cellphones and social media, his 53rd season with the Saints won’t be the last.
The Buffalo Bills are getting some national attention heading into the upcoming season and it looks like they are getting some international attention as well. According to the website sidelines.io, the Buffalo Bills are one of the most popular NFL teams inside and outside the United States. The website used...
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of Syracuse’s top young players will explore his transfer options after one season with the Orange. Matteo Corsi, a true freshman who started one game and primarily served as a depth piece running out of the midfield, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Inside Lacrosse.
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca family of avid game show watchers is making their own game show debut Tuesday night. The Kline family is getting all kinds of support from their community here in Buffalo. Shea's Seneca is just one example, which posted a sign that said "For one night only: the Kline's."
CENTRAL NEW YORK – The last week of April proved rough for the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team with four consecutive defeats to Westhill, Christian Brothers Academy and Marcellus. Of those games, the two with Marcellus were the most frustrating. In the initial encounter on April 30, Cazenovia led long...
Stakeholders and officials in Buffalo have been on a roll lately in announcements that will have a long-term impact on improving the City of Buffalo and the people who call it home. The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC) held a public meeting at Buffalo State College on Wednesday,...
The young Deanna Hill showed a rare mix of both talent and commitment. She would spend hours every day challenging runners older than her on the University of Central Florida track. “I don't remember our first conversations,” said Caryl Smith Gilbert, then UCF’s head coach. “I just remember observing her...
Ellie Brustoski just keeps churning out first-place finishes in the latter part of this track and field season.
The Cuyahoga Falls junior captured titles in three events May 6 at the Mayfield Invitational. She won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.52 seconds, the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.77 and...
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having climbed to the top of the Onondadga High School League standings in April, the Westhill girls golf team wanted very much to stay there once the calendar turned to May. A key part to that equation was trying to earn a sweep of Christian...
The Blue Raiders won a STAC West title on Wednesday. Kendyl the Warrior: Candor girl fighting for her …. Corning Community College ranked one of the top schools …. Montour Falls man arrested for stolen vehicles, high-speed …. Steuben County judge declines to toss New York Assembly …. Senate blocks...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Empire 8 Athletic Conference released its end-of-season honors on Wednesday afternoon. Elmira College baseball's David Kruis, Brett Warden, and Angus Adams each earned E8 awards. Junior David Kruis was named to the E8 First Team as a relief pitcher. He made 17 appearances with a...
One of the most famous murals in Western New York has a saying on it that is under fire after one Western New Yorker posted on social media, denouncing the popular Buffalo slogan. The mural was done by Ian DeBeers, Oxford Pennant Company, and Jake Sign Guy back in 2019,...
BUFFALO, N.Y (WHEC) — Garth Brooks, winner of 22 Academy of Country Music Awards, will perform in Buffalo's Highmark Stadium on July 23. This is the first time that Brooks is holding a concert at the Buffalo Bills stadium and the first time he is stopping in Buffalo in more than seven years.
If there’s anybody capable of successfully switching positions in football, it’s Monsignor Farrell’s Joe Badyna. Simply put, he’s been there, done that. Badyna, you see, was a quarterback for the Lions before switching to defensive end during his two varsity seasons with the Oakwood school. The...
New Dorp High School inducted 11 new members into its Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Hilton Garden Inn on Friday evening. Eight players were inducted for outstanding play, while two -- John Bergin and Jim Gray -- were honored posthumously for their heroic acts of service on 9/11. Former football coach Joe Avena presented their plaques to family members.
