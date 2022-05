Brenda Frese says she wasn't surprised by the massive roster shake-up that happened this offseason. Within a week, Maryland lost its top two scorers and a top reserve to the transfer portal. The Terrapins certainly weren't the only program in the country with significant losses to the portal, but the loss of Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu stood out as two of the best players in the country.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO