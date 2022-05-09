Experts to provide assistance with college aid applications

Toledo Tomorrow is once again teaming up with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library and a local college financial-aid office to provide assistance with applying for federal student aid, organizers announced.

One upcoming event is set from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kent Branch library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd. Potential aid applicants should call 419-259-5340 to register, and bring with them their Social Security number and those of their parents; their 2020 tax information and that of their parents if claimed as a dependent, their driver’s license number if applicable, and a cell phone number.

Students of any age, including adults, may apply for Pell grants by completing the free federal student-aid application with the help of college financial aid experts.

"There has been some exciting movement in Pell grants recently,” Bob Savage, of Toledo Tomorrow, said in a recent statement. “The maximum award amount was raised by $400 to $6,895 annually — the largest increase in 10 years."

Toledo Tomorrow is a nonprofit organization focused on education attainment.