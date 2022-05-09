ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 5/2-5/8

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

5-2-22 3:33 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call at Lake Panorama. 10:12 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call @ Lake Panorama. 10:20 am Stuart Police and Stuart Rescue responded to a medical call in Stuart. 10:52 am Stuart Police responded to a complaint @ Beacam...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Thursday Morning Single Vehicle Crash in Jefferson Results in Injury and Possible Citation

A single vehicle crash in Jefferson Thursday morning results in an injury and possible citation. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio the incident happened at 5:12am on 220th Street, just east of M Avenue. He says an eastbound 2003 Nissan Altima that was driven by 29-year-old Javier Ramirez of Des Moines swerved to miss hitting a deer, then crossed the centerline of the highway and entered the north ditch.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report May 10, 2022

12:20am: An officer assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the execution of a Search Warrant in the 700 Block of South Wilson Ave. 10:28am: Officers conducted a Welfare Check on a female in the 1000 Block of West Adams Street. 9:48am: An officer investigated a Backing Accident in the 100...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Karen Duit, 79, of Panora

Memorial services for Karen Duis, 79, of Panora, will be Wednesday, May 18th at 11 am at the St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Panora. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora is assisting the family. Survivors include: Husband, Kass. Sons, Kevin Duit and Kurt Duit. 7 grandchildren. 1 great grandson.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Update: Additional Charges Filed For Perry Man Involved In Shooting Tuesday Morning

Additional charges have been filed against a Perry man who was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning that sent the Perry Police Chief to the hospital. According to the Department of Criminal Investigation, 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner is being charged with a Class B Felony for attempted murder, a Class C Felony for trafficking stolen weapons and Class D Felonies for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and going armed with intent from an incident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning involving the shooting of Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn.
PERRY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Bayard, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Guthrie Center, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Bagley, IA
Guthrie County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Guthrie County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Menlo, IA
City
Dallas, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Police Chief Injured In Tuesday Morning Shooting In Perry

The chief of the Perry Police Department was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Perry. Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Adam Infante confirmed that Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Perry. Infante says that at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday morning deputies and officers responded to a reported shooting within city limits where the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner of Perry shot out the back window of a vehicle. Officers eventually caught up with Messner between 6-6:30 a.m. and the shot was fired at approximately 7:04 a.m.
PERRY, IA
kmaland.com

Shen PD makes multiple arrests

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah police officers report four arrests over the past week. Police say 24-year-old Julian Wayne Winter of Omaha was arrested Saturday for domestic assault, 1st offense. Winter was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of Blossom Street at around 4:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Winter later bonded out of custody from the Page County Jail.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Pen City Current

Keokuk man facing vehicular homicide charges

LEE COUNTY – A 29-year-old Keokuk man is in custody after leading authorities on a chase and striking another Keokuk man causing his death. Colby Manning, 29, of Keokuk, was allegedly eluding law enforcement officers when he struck a pedestrian in the early hours of May 1, 2022. The pedestrian, Kyle Savage, 36, also of Keokuk, was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City where he later succumbed to his injuries on May 9, 2022.
KEOKUK, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

CL police assist in North Iowa drug bust

The Clear Lake Police Department was part of a multi-agency effort to execute six search warrants as part of an investigation into a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution group in the North Iowa Area. On Thursday, May 5, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of 11 other agencies,...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Alarm#Welfare Check#Grass Fire#House Fire#Burglar Alarm#Guthrie County Sheriff#Office Weekly Report#Stuart 10 52 Am#Beacam Apartments#Police Ambulance#The Guthrie Co Jail
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Police Department Report May 9-11, 2022

May 9; Arrest: Tristen McKinzie Hastings, age 21, 526 Clearview Drive, Perry was taken into custody and charged with driving under suspension. May 10: Officers responded to the 1800 block of 5th Street on a report of shots fired. Located damaged vehicle. Case is under investigation. Officers received a report of a burglary in the 800 block of 2nd St, Perry. Multiple items stolen. Case under investigation. Officers responded to the 200 block of Lucinda on a report of a domestic. Parties involved denied any physical altercation. Parties were separated for the night. Received a report of a license plate stolen in the 1700 block of 5th Street. Case under investigation.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Statewide Fatal Traffic Crashes Ahead of Last Year’s Pace

The Iowa State Patrol has an annual goal of less than 300 traffic-related fatalities, however, that goal continues to be unreachable. District 4 Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy tells Raccoon Valley Radio last year there were more than 300 traffic-related deaths and so far this year, there is a 22-percent increase in fatalities compared to the previous year. McCreedy points out almost half of the over 88 fatal crashes this year were with someone who was unrestrained by a seat belt.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Being Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Tuesday Morning

After a shooting that took place Tuesday morning that sent the Perry Police Chief to a hospital in Des Moines, charges have now been filed against the suspect. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner is being charged with a Class B Felony for attempted murder from an incident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning involving the shooting of Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn.
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

A Pella man faces felony drug charges following an arrest this past weekend. Aaron Leslie Vanderheiden, 36, faces a controlled substance violation, methamphetamine — a Class B felony, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. According to court records, officers were dispatched to 308 Huber Street in reference to a male that was not supposed to be there and was possibly intoxicated. Vanderheiden had been staying in an adjacent garage, and permission was given by an apartment occupant for a search. Police say they found a blue container containing three packages with a white substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately 21 grams. Officers also allegedly found a plastic bag with approximately five grams of marijuana. The Pella Police Department arrested Vanderheiden on Saturday.
PELLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Mason City man, 27, arrested for shooting after authorities surround Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa - The execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Mason City resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a Tuesday night shooting. Kalab VanScyoc, 27, of Mason City, was arrested and is facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and discharge of a firearm inside city limits.
MASON CITY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Man Sentenced to Probation for Domestic Abuse Incident

A Scranton man was sentenced to probation for a domestic abuse incident. According to court documents, 50-year-old George Glasgow received an adjudicated guilty conviction of an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He had all but ten days of a one year jail sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
SCRANTON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Clyde Curtis Lane, 90, of Holstein

Graveside services for Clyde Curtis Lane, 90, of Holstein, will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, Iowa. Slininger Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting the family. Surviving are two sons: David Lane (Mary) of Algona, IA and Neal Lane (Debra Frey) of...
JEFFERSON, IA
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Near Ankeny Going 102 MPH

(Polk County, IA) -- The Iowa state Patrol's District 15 (Des Moines) Office is sharing this photo from a traffic stop Monday. The Trooper clocked the driver on I-35 near Ankeny traveling 102 miles per hour. The ISP also shared a message to drivers:. I-35 near Ankeny is one of...
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County High School Teacher Convicted of OWI, Loses Job

The Greene County School Board terminated a high school teacher’s contract during a special meeting Wednesday morning. The Board voted unanimously to terminate the ongoing contract for high school special education teacher Peyton Paddock. The decision came after an investigation by the Jefferson Police Department. Officers responded to the high school at 11:34am on March 31st and found Paddock under the influence of alcohol.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Conservation To Expect High Volume Of Campers

As the warm weather arrives and the pandemic subsides, the Guthrie County Conservation Department prepares for another busy camping season. Conservation Director Brad Halterman says the last two years they have seen record high revenues from all of the Guthrie County parks. He explains the department has seen a resurgence of the family camping at their parks and hopes that continues.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Warrant Leads to Three Ottumwa Arrests

The execution of an arrest warrant on an Ottumwa woman for theft led to the arrest of three individuals for various charges. Katrina Kirchner (left), 45, has been charged with fifth-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.
OTTUMWA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy