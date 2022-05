After a very dry start to the calendar year, 2022 has, for many locations across the Pacific Northwest, turned out to be a good year precipitation wise. According to the National Weather Service, since the start of the year, Yakima has received 2.64” of rain, the Tri-Cities has seen 3.69”, while 6.61” has fallen in Pendleton, and Pullman/Moscow has enjoyed 8.47” of rain, with much of that falling in the past six weeks. While those numbers are impressive, meteorologist Marilyn Lohmann said not all locations enjoyed a wet April.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO