ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FCFA Providing Free Wood Chipping for Fish Camp Residents

By SNO Staff
sierranewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFISH CAMP — The Fish Camp Fire Association is funding a free chipping program for Fish Camp residents that includes brush, limbs, and small trees. This program is designed to help you (or someone you’ve contracted) clear a...

sierranewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Firefighter Darin Banks Killed On The Job By Falling Tree In Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Northern California firefighter was killed by a dead tree that fell while he was performing prep work for a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County on Friday, his employer Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression announced over the weekend. Darin Banks, 26, of Red Bluff leaves behind a son, 4, a mother, siblings, grandparents and great-grandparents, Jess R. Wills, president of Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Darin, and we ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow,” Wills said. The incident...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Apartment Therapy

7 Affordable, Low-Light Plants and Trees That’ll Thrive Even in the Shadiest Backyards

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. When it comes to adding personality — and functionality — to your home’s exterior, landscaping can go a long way. From flowering shrubs that add delicate beauty to living hedges that keep away prying eyes, choosing the right plants for your landscape can make all the difference in how you enjoy your time outdoors.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Chipping#Pine
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian

Mow problem: gardeners encouraged not to cut lawns in May

The number of people not mowing their lawns is increasing after a successful campaign to keep gardens wild, a leading nature charity says. Gardeners are this year being urged once again by Plantlife to keep their lawnmower in the shed during No Mow May, in order to let wild plants thrive and provide nectar for insects.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To No Mow Grass

Some people look forward to lawn mowing as an opportunity to get exercise and spend time in nature. Other people dread it, and for them, no mow grass sounds like a dream come true. Unfortunately, there’s no type of grass that never needs mowing (except artificial turf), but no mow grass comes close. It thrives with one — maybe two — mowings a year.
APPLETON, WI
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
BobVila

Everything You Need To Start Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Backyard

There are nearly 340 species of hummingbirds throughout the world, found everywhere from far northern climates to tropical forests to hot deserts. In the United States alone, you’ll find 17 species of hummingbirds, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. Attracting hummingbirds to your yard...
ANIMALS
33andfree

Relax in California's Best Hot Springs

When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy