FCFA Providing Free Wood Chipping for Fish Camp Residents

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Northern California firefighter was killed by a dead tree that fell while he was performing prep work for a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County on Friday, his employer Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression announced over the weekend.
Darin Banks, 26, of Red Bluff leaves behind a son, 4, a mother, siblings, grandparents and great-grandparents, Jess R. Wills, president of Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression, said in a statement.
“Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Darin, and we ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow,” Wills said.
The incident
