DAILY DIGEST, 5/9: New bill aims to limit frenzy of well drilling on farms; Drought conservation has been a bust so far. What gives?; Hundreds of drinking water systems failing to meet standards; and more …

“If you waste water in Santa Clara County, water cops could soon be on the way. Since last summer, Santa Clara County residents have been asked to cut water use by 15% from 2019 levels to conserve as the state’s drought worsens. But they continue to miss that target — and by a growing amount. In March, the county’s 2 million residents not only failed to conserve any water, but they increased use by 30% compared to March 2019, according to newly released data. Now, faced with the alarming prospect of water shortages, the Santa Clara Valley Water District — a government agency and the county’s largest water provider — is proposing to hire water enforcement officials to issue fines of up to $500 for residents watering so much that it runs into the street or watering lawns too many times a week or wasting water in other ways. … ” Read more from the San Jose Mercury News here: “Water cops” likely this summer as Santa Clara County misses drought goal by large margin.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO