DAILY DIGEST, 5/9: New bill aims to limit frenzy of well drilling on farms; Drought conservation has been a bust so far. What gives?; Hundreds of drinking water systems failing to meet standards; and more …
WEBINAR: Wildfire Treatments & Waste Biomass: Policy Options to Boost New End Uses from 4pm to 5pm. In response to California’s devastating wildfires over the past several years, government and private landowners are removing more debris and residual material from forested areas, such as removing dead trees and creating fire breaks....mavensnotebook.com
Comments / 0