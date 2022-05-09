ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DAILY DIGEST, 5/9: New bill aims to limit frenzy of well drilling on farms; Drought conservation has been a bust so far. What gives?; Hundreds of drinking water systems failing to meet standards; and more …

By Maven
mavensnotebook.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEBINAR: Wildfire Treatments & Waste Biomass: Policy Options to Boost New End Uses from 4pm to 5pm. In response to California’s devastating wildfires over the past several years, government and private landowners are removing more debris and residual material from forested areas, such as removing dead trees and creating fire breaks....

mavensnotebook.com

Comments / 0

Related
mavensnotebook.com

California regulators set to vote on desalination plant

WATCH THE MEETING: Click here to watch Coastal Commission meeting. Five last-minute questions about the Poseidon Water project. “After 20-plus years of planning and negotiating and politicking, Poseidon Water’s bid to transform ocean water off Huntington Beach into tap water for much of central Orange County is about to face a make-or-break test. The California Coastal Commission is expected to vote Thursday, May 12 on the company’s application to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant at a site in Huntington Beach during a public hearing in Costa Mesa. While other issues would need to be resolved before Poseidon could be a full go – including which water agencies will agree to be the company’s final customers – supporters and opponents alike say the ruling Thursday will go a long way to determine if one of the nation’s biggest proposed desalination plants is ever built. The vote also might set a path for other desalination projects in Southern California. … ” Read more from the OC Register here: Five last-minute questions about the Poseidon Water project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

URBAN WATER INSTITUTE: SGMA implementation in the San Joaquin Valley: Farmers’ perspective

The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, or SGMA, was passed in 2014 during a period of critically dry years; the legislation was intended to stop the adverse impacts occurring due to the severe overpumping of groundwater basins. SGMA required groundwater basins to form a local groundwater sustainability agency and develop a groundwater sustainability plan to achieve sustainability in their groundwater basins within 20 years. Eight years into implementation, all GSAs have submitted the first groundwater sustainability plans and are beginning to implement them. For SGMA, the rubber is just now starting to hit the road.
AGRICULTURE
mavensnotebook.com

“Water cops” likely this summer as Santa Clara County misses drought goal by large margin

“If you waste water in Santa Clara County, water cops could soon be on the way. Since last summer, Santa Clara County residents have been asked to cut water use by 15% from 2019 levels to conserve as the state’s drought worsens. But they continue to miss that target — and by a growing amount. In March, the county’s 2 million residents not only failed to conserve any water, but they increased use by 30% compared to March 2019, according to newly released data. Now, faced with the alarming prospect of water shortages, the Santa Clara Valley Water District — a government agency and the county’s largest water provider — is proposing to hire water enforcement officials to issue fines of up to $500 for residents watering so much that it runs into the street or watering lawns too many times a week or wasting water in other ways. … ” Read more from the San Jose Mercury News here: “Water cops” likely this summer as Santa Clara County misses drought goal by large margin.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
mavensnotebook.com

NOTICE: California 2020-2022 integrated report approved by US EPA

The California 2020-2022 Integrated Report has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as of May 11, 2022. The letter of approval and rationale is below. The 2020-2022 Integrated Report is now the current report. The Final Staff Report, Response to Comments, and Resolution are available on the 2020-2022 Integrated Report program webpage (https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/water_quality_assessment/2020_2022_integrated_report.html).
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy