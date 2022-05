A total lunar eclipse – also known as a ‘blood moon’ – is coming this weekend and it will be visible to the whole of North America and South America, with western Europe nd western Africa getting a glimpse. This spectacular event occurs when the full moon turns red as it enters Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will occur at the same global time, but will be seen during the evening of Sunday, 15 May, 2022 in North America and in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, 16 May, 2022 in Europe. In the UK it will be possible to see the first 42 minutes or so of totality before the moon sets and dawn breaks.

